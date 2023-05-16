HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated visiting Asheville Christian, 7-1, on Tuesday, advancing to the NCISAA state finals for the seventh time and the fourth time since 2019.

The No. 1 seed Cougars (26-4) will return to Oak View Baptist Church to face No. 2 Hickory Grove (17-9) Friday and Saturday in a best-of-three series. Hickory Grove reached the NCISAA 3A state final with a 10-0 win over No. 3 Greensboro Day.

Fifth-seeded Asheville Christian (12-12) entered with a seven-game winning streak and was tied with the defending champions, 1-1. Following a leadoff double by senior starting pitcher Roman Coxie (2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 SO), junior Seth Coxie hit it to shortstop Evan Goodwin, who threw the ball to the left and away from the first-base bag. Mack Johnson, the 6-foot, 4-inch first baseman, was unable to reach out and make the tag on the errant throw. With nobody out, Lions senior Matthew Wells hit a line drive to Cougars third baseman Owen Smith, who caught it and threw to first to complete a double play.

“No question, that was huge,” said Cougars coach Corey Gesell. “That kid hit that ball so hard, it probably would have one-hopped the fence if my third baseman didn’t get it.

"We were a little lethargic I think before that play. That was a huge play … It was a good play by us and it’s one of those baseball plays you look back and go, ‘If it’s a foot or two one way or the other, it’s a double in the gap and they score two runs,” Gesell said.

The next batter flew out to left field, ending the inning for High Point Christian starting righthander Dylan Story, a senior. The Wingate signee entered with a 7-2 record and a 1.78 ERA and on Tuesday finished with only one hit allowed and one unearned run over four innings.

In the bottom of the third, two Cougars batters were hit by pitches before Story hit a go-ahead three-run home run on a 3-2 count to left-center field to help himself.

“Honestly, I just got in the full count and I was just trying to put something in play to get some RBIs or some runs in and ended up going yard,” Story said.

In the next inning, Cougars centerfielder Yates Sikes hit a solo shot just over the right field wall to make it 5-1. HPCA expanded its lead in the fifth with an RBI-double by Smith to score senior left fielder Trace Aufderhar.

Junior Jake Dunlap had an RBI-double in the sixth to drive in the seventh run, putting across junior Evan Goodwin who had walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch prior to the hit.

The Cougars combined to allow just two hits over the seven-inning contest. In relief, junior Tony Lopez and senior Bryson King combined to throw three shutout innings, with only one hit surrendered.

In the bottom of the first, Sikes led off with a double to straightaway center before Goodwin's bunt down the first base line moved the Western Carolina signee to third. Dunlap followed with a run-scoring single to right field.

The Lions’ designated hitter, Silas Collier, started the top of the second with a walk. After the first of four strikeouts for Story, Smith’s wayward throw intended for second base put runners on first and third on the fielder’s choice error. Story minimized the damage with consecutive strikeouts to close the inning, and the stellar defensive play in the next inning to hold the lead.

The victory gives the Cougars its fourth finals appearance in a row, not counting the 2020 season that was cancelled out of COVID-19 precaution. It won the 2019 and 2022 finals and finished runner-up in 2021.

High Point Christian reached the semifinal with a 10-0 win over No. 8 seed John Paul II, after getting byes in the first two playoff rounds. Asheville Christian got a first-round bye, before winning 17-0 over St. David’s and winning 6-3 over No. 4 seed Wake Christian.

On March 25, the Cougars defeated the Lions 7-5 in the only previous meeting between these teams this season.

“It’s just exciting,” Story said. “I mean, we have a really good team, one of the best teams in the state, so there wasn’t a doubt in my mind that we were going to make it.”