The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released its all-region and all-state teams for the 2023 season.
Here are the Piedmont Triad players who have been selected.
All-Region
Region 5
East Forsyth: Bret Clements, Joshua Herbert, Jason Howe, Hudson Morgan, Ethan Norby, Braxton Stewart
Glenn: Peyton Kowalski
McMichael: Tyler Sorrell
Morehead: Seth Sharpe, Landon Woods
North Davidson: Alex Naylor
Northwest Guilford: Dominic Azzarello, Jackson Godfrey, Blaize Johnson, Owen Simmons
Ragsdale: Chase Miller
Reagan: Jacob Smith
Walkertown: Clifton Olmedo
West Forsyth: Camdyn Daly, Parker Lowe
All-State
4A
East Forsyth: Steele Lee
Northwest Guilford: Bristol Carter
Ragsdale: Garrett Crum
Reagan: Levi Strahm
West Forsyth: Harrison Lewis
2A
McMichael: Jace Dunn
Morehead: Anderson Nance
