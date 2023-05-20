Northwest Guilford overcame a middle-inning deficit and a game-tying hit in the seventh to win 3-2 over Reagan at home Friday to reach the NCHSAA 4A western regional final in eight innings.

Bristol Carter led off the eighth by chopping the ball toward the third baseman and reaching on an infield single. With the third baseman playing in, senior Carson Shelton hit a line drive past him for another single. On a 1-2 count, junior Blaize Johnson hit a single to right, but the hard-hit ball kept Carter from heading home.

“When Bristol got on to start the inning, I felt really good,” teammate Jackson Godfrey said. “We have a high chance that when he gets on that we score and then we had Carson with the huge hit, Blaize followed up, I stepped into that at-bat with so much confidence. I was just looking for something that I could swing at and hit hard and that’s what I did.”

With no outs and an 0-1 count, Godfrey, the 2024 Western Carolina recruit, hit a ball to right field, igniting a walk-off rush from the dugout for the Vikings and heartbreaking hugs for Reagan (21-7).

“It was a heck of a game,” said second-year Vikings coach Eli Sutherland. “I respect Reagan’s coaches and I think they are well coached, think their kids played hard and it was a full-out game. We managed to scrap a few runs and typically, we score a lot more than just three, so that’s a little bit different for us. It kind of threw us off-balance there.”

Reagan coach Gary Nall said his team showed its resolve when things looked a little bleak earlier in the season.

“At one point in the season, we were 5-5 and it could have gone either way,” Nail said. “I admit, we were struggling, but they kept practicing hard, kept working, they got closer to each other as a team. The chemistry was good, but I think during that hard time, they said, ‘Hey, we have to pick it up,’ and they did.”

In the top of the seventh, Northwest was ahead 2-1 with two outs and a runner on second. Pinch hitter Graham Wagoner entered a 0-2 count after taken first strike and a foul ball. After a low ball one, the junior hit it hard to centerfield only a couple steps in front of Carter, an East Carolina signee. Carter fielded the ball on a hop and threw toward home, but senior Dakota Doll rounded third and made it home just ahead of the throw.

“That just goes back to the fight these kids have,” Nail said. “They didn’t give up, they never quit, they didn’t think anything was too hard, no mountain too high, all of those clichés you want to say. But just the fight that they had—that’s a very good team, but I think we are right there with them. I know we are right there with them.”

Prior to Friday, Northwest had been held to three runs or less twice this season and entered averaging 8.87 runs. Crafty lefty Aidan Cluskey, a senior who came in with a 1.82 ERA, threw four scoreless innings before a two-out double down the left field line by Carter drove in two runs to make it 2-1.

Northwest junior pitcher Dominic Azzarello was one strike away from a complete game, but finished throwing 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits, including a fourth-inning home run by Reagan junior first baseman Mason Middleton that made it 1-0.

In the first inning, the Raiders had runners on second and third with one out, but didn't score after a groundout to third and a strikeout ended the inning.