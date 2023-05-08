The NCHSAA and the NCISAA each have each released their postseason baseball brackets.
The NCHSAA begins its playoffs with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 12, the third round on May 16 and the fourth round on May 14. Regionals take place on May 22-27 and state championships take place June 2-3.
NCISAA playoffs start with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the quarterfinals on May 12-13. The semifinals are on May 16 and the finals are on May 19-20.
NCHSAA
4A
First Round
No. 16 Asheville vs. No. 17 Southeast Guilford
No. 8 Hopewell vs. No. 25 Glenn
No. 4 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 29 Southwest Guilford
No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 30 Marvin Ridge
No. 14 West Forsyth vs. No. 19 Charlotte Catholic
No. 10 Reagan vs. No. 23 South Mecklenburg
No. 15 Ragsdale vs. No. 18 Davie County
No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 31 Olympic
3A
First Round
No. 5 South Point at No. 28 Dudley
No. 13 Oak Grove vs. No. 20 East Lincoln
No. 3 West Henderson vs. No. 30 Atkins
No. 6 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 27 Jesse Carson
No. 15 North Davidson vs. No. 18 Rockingham County
2A
First Round
No. 9 Maiden vs. No. 24 McMichael
No. 14 Morehead vs. No. 19 Hendersonville
No. 2 Randleman vs. No. 31 Reidsville
1A
First Round
No. 6 Bethany Community vs. No. 27 NC Leadershiip
No. 10 Cornerstone Charter vs. No. 23 South Davidson
No. 15 Murphy vs. No. 18 Bishop McGuinness
NCISAA
4A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Wesleyan Christian vs. TBD
3A
First Round:
Forsyth Country Day vs. Thales Academy-Rolesville
Calvary Day vs. Concord Academy
Quarterfinals
No. 1 High Point Christian Academy vs. TBD
No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. TBD
2A
First Round: Caldwell Academy vs. Salem Baptist
Second Round: No. 3 Westchester Country Day vs. Gaston Day or Hickory Christian
