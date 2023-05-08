The NCHSAA and the NCISAA each have each released their postseason baseball brackets.

The NCHSAA begins its playoffs with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 12, the third round on May 16 and the fourth round on May 14. Regionals take place on May 22-27 and state championships take place June 2-3.

NCISAA playoffs start with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the quarterfinals on May 12-13. The semifinals are on May 16 and the finals are on May 19-20.

NCHSAA

4A

First Round

No. 16 Asheville vs. No. 17 Southeast Guilford

No. 8 Hopewell vs. No. 25 Glenn

No. 4 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 29 Southwest Guilford

No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 30 Marvin Ridge

No. 14 West Forsyth vs. No. 19 Charlotte Catholic

No. 10 Reagan vs. No. 23 South Mecklenburg

No. 15 Ragsdale vs. No. 18 Davie County

No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 31 Olympic

3A

First Round

No. 5 South Point at No. 28 Dudley

No. 13 Oak Grove vs. No. 20 East Lincoln

No. 3 West Henderson vs. No. 30 Atkins

No. 6 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 27 Jesse Carson

No. 15 North Davidson vs. No. 18 Rockingham County

2A

First Round

No. 9 Maiden vs. No. 24 McMichael

No. 14 Morehead vs. No. 19 Hendersonville

No. 2 Randleman vs. No. 31 Reidsville

1A

First Round

No. 6 Bethany Community vs. No. 27 NC Leadershiip

No. 10 Cornerstone Charter vs. No. 23 South Davidson

No. 15 Murphy vs. No. 18 Bishop McGuinness

NCISAA

4A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wesleyan Christian vs. TBD

3A

First Round:

Forsyth Country Day vs. Thales Academy-Rolesville

Calvary Day vs. Concord Academy

Quarterfinals

No. 1 High Point Christian Academy vs. TBD

No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. TBD

2A

First Round: Caldwell Academy vs. Salem Baptist

Second Round: No. 3 Westchester Country Day vs. Gaston Day or Hickory Christian