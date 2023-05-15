Only nine Piedmont Triad teams remain in the NCHSAA and NCISAA baseball playoffs.

On Tuesday, six local NCHSAA schools will participate in the third round within respective classifications. Only three teams are still alive as the NCISAA enters the state semifinals.

NCHSAA

4A

Davie County (16-10, 9-5) No. 18 seed

Davie County began the playoffs with a 12-1 upset over 15-seed and Metro 4A Conference runner-up Ragsdale with an eight-run explosion in the seventh. Against No. 2 seed East Forsyth, senior starting pitcher Jaydon Holder pitched five shutout innings, while the offense jumped to a 7-0 lead in four innings off High Point University signee Steele Lee and East Carolina signee Ethan Norby in an 8-3 win.

Key pitchers have been Holder (4-2, 2.03 ERA) and junior Braeden Rodgers (5-0, 1.91 ERA) for a staff that has a 3.12 ERA. Sophomore shortstop Coy James, an Ole Miss commit, is the leading hitter with a .474 batting average and three home runs as the War Eagles’ leadoff batter. Up Next: No. 10 Reagan

Northwest Guilford (24-5, 13-1) No. 3 seed

The Metro 4A Conference regular season and tournament champions opened the playoffs with a 9-8 win over No. 30 seed Marvin Ridge after having a 9-4 lead entering the seventh. In round two, it stopped CPC tournament champion West Forsyth; it was tied 1-1 in the fifth, before a three-run homer by Johnson broke it open in the 7-1 win.

Senior Owen Simmons (8-0, 2.90 ERA) and junior Dominic Azzarello (7-0, 2.80 ERA) pace the pitching staff. East Carolina signee Carter leads the Vikings in batting average (.549), on-base percentage (.642) and OPS (1.642), while being second in home runs (7). Up next: No. 11 Providence

Reagan (20-6, 10-4) No. 10 seed

The CPC regular season runner-up faired well in conference play apart from early sweeps to East Forsyth and Davie County. It entered the conference tournament on a 13-game winning streak, before falling to West Forsyth 5-4 in the semifinals.

In the first round, senior Levi Strahm won a pitchers’ duel, throwing 6.2 innings of no hits and 13 strikeouts. A fifth-inning sacrifice bunt was enough to win 1-0 over No. 23 South Mecklenburg. In round two, the Raiders were tied at two with No. 7 Ardrey Kell, before an error, a Cole Rice double, two singles, a dropped third strike and a wild pitch made it 8-2, the final score, in the ninth inning.

The Raiders have allowed two runs or less in 19 of its games, including nine of the last 10. It lost its two games against upcoming opponent Davie, 1-0 and 2-1.

The southpaw Strahm has an 8-1 record with an 0.81 ERA in 52 innings, while No. 2 option Aidan Cluskey has a 5-2 mark with a 1.82 ERA in 42.1 innings. Opposing hitters are batting .146 and .168 respectively against those two pitchers and .181 against the entire staff this season. Up next: No. 18 Davie County

3A

North Davidson (16-10, 7-3) No. 15 seed

The Black Knights finished third in the Mid Piedmont 3A Conference. It took 6-0 and 17-0 losses respectively to Reagan and East Rowan, but also only lost 5-4 to NCISAA 3A top-seed High Point Christian on the road and got a 6-5 victory over Davie County on March 23.

In the first round, it trailed 1-0 when a groundout and a wild pitch put two across in the third to win 2-1 over No. 18 Rockingham County. It then upset No. 2 St. Stephens 13-11, the most runs the Indians have surrendered all season. Up next: No. 10 East Rowan

Oak Grove (16-9, 8-3); No. 13 seed

The Mid Piedmont 3A runner-up is in the midst of a 10-game winning streak. In the playoffs, it opened with an 8-0 win over No. 20 East Lincoln, where senior Jarred Lindholm threw six shutout innings. The offense scored five runs in the first two innings, with Dawson Shelton getting a double in the first and three batters either walked or hit by a pitch in the two-run second. In round two against No. 4 West Rowan, the Grizzlies had 15 hits, three home runs and four doubles to win 13-5.

The top of the order has been led by junior Jake Smith, senior Ethan Yarbrough and junior Dawson Shelton. Up next: No. 21 Foard

2A

Morehead (21-5, 10-2) No. 14 seed

The Panthers finished second and lost its Mid State 2A Conference tournament final to West Stokes. Pitching has been the greatest strength with the staff having a 1.90 ERA.

In the playoffs, the Panthers held No. 19 Henderson scoreless for the last four innings to win 4-3. Then, it won 2-1 over No. 3 East Surry in eight innings, with NC State commit Aaron Nance throwing 7.1 innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out 12.

Nance is 7-1 with a 0.69 ERA in 12 appearances. The junior is also second on the team in hitting with a .386 batting average to go with a team-leading 8 doubles. Up next: No. 6 Chase

NCISAA

4A

Wesleyan Christian (14-5) No. 1 seed

It won Saturday's quarterfinal, 4-1, over No. 8 Cary Academy. Mississippi State commit Sam Cozart threw four shutout innings and struck out 11. In the third, Sawyer Black doubled to make it 1-0, and a sacrifice fly from Will Papciak and an RBI-single from Hudson Lance made it a 3-0 game.

A stable of four Division I pitching commits is headlined by the 6-7, 240-pound Cozart, a sophomore with a 1.93 ERA and a dominant 56-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Junior Wofford commit Hudson Lance sports a 3.25 ERA as a solid No. 2 option. N.C. A&T commit Ethan Gravely switched from starter to closer, although was out with injury as of Saturday. Liberty commit Black has been the top hitter with a .389 batting average, a .548 on-base percentage and a team-best six home runs. Up next: No. 5 Charlotte Christian

3A

High Point Christian (25-4, 9-1) No. 1 seed

In the quarterfinals, the Cougars threw a combined no-hitter in a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over John Paul II. With the score 2-0, Mack Johnson hit a three-run homer and finished 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs. The win gave the Cougars their 13th final four appearance since 2008.

Wingate signee Dylan Story has batted .615 in 11 games, while also having a 7-2 record and 1.78 ERA. The star-studded pitching staff also includes junior Toney Lopez (7-1, 0.83 ERA) and Gaston College signee Bryson King (6-1, 1.27 ERA). Catawba signee Trace Aufderhar is batting .315 with a team-high 6 home runs, while also having a 1.34 ERA in 15 appearances as a pitcher. Up next: No. 5 Asheville Christian

2A

Westchester Country Day (14-6, 7-3), No. 3 seed

The Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference runner-up has won nine of its last 10 games, with its only loss coming to High Point Christian, which it had beaten 1-0 in its first of two meetings. Sophomore Josh Hammond (6-0, 0.39 ERA) threw a one-hit complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts in the win over High Point Christian.

The Wildcats received a first-round bye. In the second round, it defeated Gaston Day 7-2, with a five-run burst in the third on the way to a 7-0 lead. Junior pitcher Tate Vogler had a two-run double to make it 3-0 and only allowed one run, none earned, on three hits over five innings. It won 4-1 over No. 6 Freedom Christian, with Bryce Hooker throwing six no-hit innings and hitting a home run.

Vogler lead the team with a .429 batting average and Hooker is second at .391. Hammond, hitting .386, has five home runs while senior Caleb Hammond has four. Up next: No. 2 Grace Christian School