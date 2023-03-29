Ragsdale baseball coach Donnie Maness picked up his 400th career win on Tuesday, a 10-0 home victory over Metro 4A Conference foe Grimsley.

“Reaching 400 victories is a remarkable accomplishment,” Tigers athletics director Deborah Jones said. “It definitely speaks volumes to coach Maness’ ability to lead and develop his players. His coaching style and approach have created a culture of excellence that has led to consistent success on and off the field.”

Ragsdale junior pitcher Garrett Crum threw a six-inning complete game shutout, with 14 strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed. This included the first three innings facing 10 batters, striking out seven and allowing the inconsequential single as the Tigers (9-2) took a 2-0 lead on a first-inning wild pitch and a third-inning RBI-single off sophomore Owen Robinson.

From there, the Tigers put two across in the fifth and exploded for six runs in the sixth to defeat the Whirlies (4-7), who were riding a three-game winning streak.

Maness has spent his entire career at Ragsdale, beginning his tenure in the 1995-96 season. During that time, the English teacher has been known for a hard-working, detail-oriented approach that hand-mows the Ragsdale infield and paints the lines himself. On junior varsity-varsity doubleheaders, the coach makes a point to provide maintenance between games.

“He has to make sure that the field is perfect before that varsity game starts,” Jones said.

Maness didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment. Jones emphasized that Maness has strong relationships with players and continues bonds with those who have graduated, inviting alumni back to the school regularly.

Out of respect, the school didn’t have an on-field ceremony or tribute to the coach Tuesday after the win, even though there was knowledge of the milestone. However, Jones said that the school will recognize Maness at some point later this year.

“We were prepared, but he didn’t want to take anything on himself and take away from the team,” Jones said. “He wants to stay focused on this year and not take any personal accolades for himself.”

The win gave Ragsdale a 6-1 conference record, putting the Tigers in third behind Northwest Guilford and archrival Southwest Guilford who are each 7-0 in the standings.

The Tigers were coming off its lone league defeat, occurring Friday at Southeast Guilford. It has seven conference contests left, with two games apiece against the Metro 4A leaders.