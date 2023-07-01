Southern Guilford announced two former Storm assistants as head coaches Saturday, former player Ethan Edwards as baseball coach and Briton Wertz as boys soccer coach.

The announcement comes two days after the News & Record reported the hiring of the school’s new football coach, Rodney Boykin.

Edwards replaces Adam Gunn and was a three-year starter as a player for the Storm from 2016-2018, during which the team went 27-44 but 20-7 in 2016.

As an assistant under Gunn the past three seasons, the Storm improved from 3-11 (.214 winning percentage) in 2021 to 6-17 (.261) in year two, before nearly doubling in wins at 11-12 (.478) last season.

Edwards is also the coach for the Storm’s summer Colt League team.

Wertz brings over 10 years of coaching experience to the position. Wertz, a Roanoke, Va., native, most recently served as an assistant with the girls program and has been a coach for the United States Youth Soccer Association.

“Coach Wertz is passionate about soccer and one of the most energetic people we have on staff,” the school said in a news release. “No challenge is too big for her and we are excited to watch her lead our program.”

The Storm boys soccer team finished 1-17-1 last fall, while the girls team went 8-13, 8-6 in conference, this spring. The Storm lost its first seven games of the season, but ended it on a four-game winning streak.

Edwards has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from UNC Greensboro, while Wertz has a bachelor’s in sports medicine exercise sports science from Elon.