COLFAX — Wesleyan Christian baseball coach Mo Blakeney is in the Elon Sports Hall of Fame for both football and baseball, and he spent some time in the Montreal Expos organization.

As a high school football quarterback, Blakeney, a Kannapolis native, threw a 53-yard touchdown pass in A.L. Brown’s 24-0 NCHSAA Class 3A state championship win over Burlington Cummings his junior year, in 1989.

But it wasn’t that championship, an accomplished college career or time served as an Expos organization hitting coach that changed his perspective on life.

“I played college football at Elon, the starting quarterback (for four years),” Blakeney said. “I was one of the best quarterbacks in the state of North Carolina (in high school), went and played in the Shrine Bowl, we beat South Carolina. But during that week of practice, we had to go to the Shriners Hospital.

“And I went to that Shriners Hospital, and it changed my life because I am seeing kids and they are smiling. They didn’t have an arm, they didn’t have a leg, smiling. I’m saying to myself: ‘Why are they smiling?’ They can’t even walk or some of them don’t even have arms and I said ‘You know what? God blessed me to be able to go run, play sports and do what I can do; I’m going to give my all every single day because He gave me the gift that He has given me. He could’ve given it to somebody else, I could be one of them (the kids) and that’s what drives me every day.”

No. 1 seed Wesleyan Christian (15-5) completed the two-day NCISAA Class 4A state semifinal on Wednesday with an 11-1 win at home over No. 5 Charlotte Christian. In the state finals, played at home, it will face No. 6 Providence. The first game of the best-of-three series is set for Friday night. The second game will be on Saturday afternoon, with a third game also on Saturday, if necessary.

With the Expos, Blakeney, now 50, became a hitting instructor, working with players such as Hall of Famer Tim Raines, Brandon Phillips and Grady Sizemore. The birth of his son prompted him to end his Expos career, but he later went on to travel ball and private hitting lessons.

Blakeney, who has a physical education degree from Elon, said he found his true calling not from working with MLB All-Stars but making an everyday difference as a physical education teacher at Wesleyan, where he has been since 2005.

For part of this 17-year tenure, Blakeney got Wesleyan’s permission to work as an assistant under current High Point University coach Joey Hammond at Westchester Country Day, where the Wildcats won three state titles in that span. But he joined Wesleyan as a junior varsity coach in 2016 and was named the head varsity coach in June 2019, after the departure of Scott Davis.

“The energy you see from us is always because of him,” said Wesleyan junior Hudson Lance, who has committed to Wofford. “He is the one who is firing us up and getting us all up. And really, he is my favorite coach I’ve ever played for because every time I walk off that mound, he is right there to meet me. He has this energy, and you’re just feeling like you’re on top of the world.”

For Blakeney, winning a title isn’t his purpose; he said the relationships he builds are the true pinnacle, whether as a teacher or a baseball coach.

“I get up every day and I can’t believe it,” Blakeney said. “I feel like I’m stealing money from Wesleyan because they are paying me to do something that I love to do every day. School is going to be out in two weeks and I’m like, ‘Oh well, we could go 12 months if you want’ because I get up every day enjoying what I do, loving what I do, so I know that it’s a gift from God.”

Under Blakeney, the Trojans went 3-1 in the abbreviated 2020 season and had 17-6 seasons in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, they were the NCISAA Class 4A No. 1 East seed and lost 7-0 to No. 1 West seed Charlotte Christians. The next year, with the playoff bracket not divided by region, the Trojans were the 4A No. 2 seed but fell in a quarterfinals upset to No. 7 Metrolina Christian, 4-3.

As of Tuesday, their MaxPreps strength of schedule was the second highest in the state among teams ranked in the top 25.

Although Wesleyan will be moving to the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference next year, it has been an independent. Part of Blakeney’s philosophy has been scheduling challenging opponents, even if it means tough losses along the way and learning from them.

Blakeney's program includes early-morning workouts and hill-running in the offseason, and outside-the-box ideas such as having the baseball team go to the pool for a practice with the Wesleyan swim team.

“That was definitely the most humbling experience ever, because you think you can compete anywhere, but when you get in the water and try to swim with the swimmers, you’re out of breath one lap in and so it made you dig deep,” said senior Will Papciak, a senior who has signed with Davidson.

The Trojans have seven players committed to play in college, including Miami-bound Domaine Vann and Christian Walker, who is headed to Belmont-Abbey.