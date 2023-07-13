Athletics Director Gordon Hagen of Page on Wednesday announced that Justin Smith, the Wow Factor Coastal showcase organization owner, will be its new baseball coach.

Smith’s only year in high school baseball coaching was last season as an assistant at South Davidson. He’s never been a high school head coach before, although Smith, a 42-year-old Greensboro native, has 18 years of travel ball experience. Four of those years have been as the owner of Wow Factor Coastal, with the rest having been with the N.C. Patriots.

Smith said he takes pride in his father, Pony League Wall-of-Famer Johnny Smith, being a 1965 Page graduate and comes with intentions of building a program that he believes has had untapped talent rather than having a short-term situation.

“First thing, we want to get the players to stay at Page High School,” Smith said. “That is our main goal. We want to make sure that we keep all of the kids in our district at Page High School. The second thing is building character and accountability, and on top of all of that, building their strengths and weakness for baseball.

“We want to make sure that we develop them as players, but also as people because at the end of the day, baseball is going to end at some point. So when we build a program, we want to make sure our program is built on our kids becoming good people as well as good baseball players.”

Smith was a utility player on the 1998 Northwest Guilford baseball state championship team. While he didn’t play in college or professionally, his success in showcase can be seen through 42 of his Wow Factor players going to the college level over the past three years.

Some notable players he has worked with over his career include former Wake Forest player Michael Dimock from Wesleyan Christian, 2023 N.C. State signee Brandon Crabtree from Grace Christian, 2023 James Madison signee Tucker Smith from Cornerstone Charter and 2023 Air Force signee Karson Knox from North Raleigh.

Smith said that he will continue his role at Wow Factor and wants to thank his fiancé Tonya Johnson and her three daughters for supporting the move that will require added baseball dedication that means less time at home.

As a coach, Smith said his teams are known for being aggressive on the basepaths. This can mean stealing bases or taking an extra base on a single.

Smith replaces Ty Moore, who had been Page’s coach for one season. The Pirates finished 6-12 overall and were seventh in the eight-team Metro 4A Conference at 2-12 in 2023. They had gone 3-16 and 2-12 in conference the previous season.

The announcement came on the same day the school announced Caroline Kinlaw as its new cross country coach and two days after naming Brandon Harris the new boys basketball coach.