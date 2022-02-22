Basketball Quick Take: Mount Tabor 82, Ragsdale 78 (2 OT)

Full-court pressure forced Tabor turnovers and allowed the Tigers to score quickly and easily. “I knew we could make a run,” Atkinson said. “I just didn’t know we could make a run that big.”

Ragsdale just ran out of gas in the second overtime as the energy expended during the comeback caught up with the Tigers.

“The little things that we were short on were the things we really preached and focused on a lot, talked to them about doing all the little things,” Atkinson said. “Sometimes you don’t do them and it costs you. Sometimes you get away with not doing them and still win. Tonight it cost us at times. We didn’t get one or two rebounds we needed to get or one or two loose balls we needed to get.”

Why the Spartans won

A defense that seemed to deflect nearly every pass and rattled Ragsdale ball-handlers into numerous turnovers helped Mount Tabor build a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, at 56-37. Coach Andy Muse's Spartans then were almost too patient against the 1-3-1 half-court zone the Tigers went to in the fourth quarter.

