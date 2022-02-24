Basketball Quick Take: Northern Guilford sweeps second-round playoff games

Three things we learned

1. Jasmine Harris continues to put her stamp on Northern’s postseason run. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard is almost impossible to contain one-on-one when she can put the ball on the floor, particularly from her preferred starting point on the left side just inside half-court. She’s also a disruptor on defense with her active hands. “Jasmine did a tremendous job of going hard to the basket and finishing,” Furlough said, “and then she would dish if they stopped her. She was big.”

2. Nolan Hodge keeps adding to his legacy as a Nighthawk. After scoring 24 points at Grimsley two weeks ago to help Northern knock off the Metro 4-A co-champions, the 6-5 senior wing punctuated a 32-point night with an emphatic breakaway dunk. “They do a very good job with their 2-3 and we were trying to find the best spot to put Nolan, whether it was on the wing, high post we just wanted him to find a groove,” Phillips said. “When he did we started getting some good looks. … We ran some good sets, he took it strong and got some free throws and got it going.”