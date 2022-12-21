Bishop McGuinness, Smith take different routes to HAECO girls’ final

A stiff challenge worked out well for Smith in a girls’ basketball semifinal of the HAECO Invitational on Wednesday.

Coach Myke Bolton liked the clutch plays and signs of leadership as the Golden Eagles tangled with Greensboro Day School.

The result puts Smith in position to pursue the tournament championship.

“It’s the bragging rights for Greensboro,” Bolton said. “That’s our motivation and pep talk for the whole week.”

Bishop McGuinness (7-0), which has cruised in two games, awaits the Golden Eagles (8-1) in Thursday’s 5 p.m. championship game at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center.

Smith had to work until the final seconds to hold off Greensboro Day School 60-52 in the second semifinal.

Earlier, Bishop McGuinness overwhelmed Dudley in a 66-28 victory. Adelaide Jernigan poured in 20 points and Tate Chappell had 10.

The Villains, who are the top seed, have made an impression as a first-time entry in the tournament. Bishop McGuinness, the reigning Class 1-A state champion, has played on the national scene in the past.

But the HAECO Invitational is a convenient tournament for the Kernersville school.

“Sometimes the best things are close to home,” coach Brian Robinson said. “I’m glad we’re part of this.”

For senior wing Chappell, this has been a unique stage for the Villains.

“I grew up in this area,” said Chappell, who lives in Rockingham County. “You know all these other schools and now we’re finally playing these teams.”

Bishop McGuinness blasted Grimsley 67-30 in the tournament opener.

Robinson said the different perspective coming with playing in the Greensboro tournament is special, particularly for some of the younger players.

“First time they’ve been in anything like this,” he said.

But the Villains are no strangers to winning and this is an opportunity to build toward bigger goals later in the season.

“This is a step to the championship we want to get to,” Chappell said.

Smith is in the tournament final for the 11th time, aiming for its fourth title.

Azahreya Drayton-Gill’s 21 points, Azaria Scott’s 12 points and Morgan Smith’s 11 points were key factors in lifting the Golden Eagles past GDS.

“We should have broken away earlier,” Bolton said. “It’s a good thing when I get emotional. Then my girls are emotional.”

Smith used a 10-0 run to open a 22-12 lead late in the second quarter. The margin shrunk to 31-30 in the third quarter, but by the time Morgan Smith drained a jumper the Golden Eagles were up 44-34 with more than six minutes to play.

Less than two minutes later, Maja Rohkohl scored on a breakaway layup to complete a 9-0 run for the Bengals. Then GDS had three possessions with a chance to snatch the lead but couldn’t convert.

Zoe Davis, who grabbed 14 rebounds, and Gabby Burch hit key baskets to help the Golden Eagles finish the task. Drayton-Gill made six of eight shots from the field and was 9-for-14 on free throws.

While players for Smith and Bishop McGuinness met in summer leagues, this final should hold a different tone.

“With something on the line,” Bolton said.

Liz Wyrick’s 16 points led GDS, while teammates A’Shauna Robinson and Samantha Collins both scored 10.