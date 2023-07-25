Joe Henderson, who had been Ragsdale’s boys basketball assistant, endured the roller-coaster ride of wondering which direction the school would go after the departure of James Atkinson to Parkland to be the assistant AD.

On Monday, Henderson was officially named Ragsdale’s head coach.

“To find out to get it, first, I’m excited, I’m ready to get going, ready to get to work,” Henderson said. “I’m just ready to prove not only to Ragsdale but to this county that I’ve got something to prove and to be one of those big names like you hear about in this conference like (Lee) Reavis and (Darren) Corbett and even (Evan) Fancourt when he was at Page. I would like to include my name with those big-name guys.”

Henderson has been one of Atkinson’s assistants for the past three seasons, during which the Tigers have gone 45-22, including the abbreviated 8-5 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to have Joe Henderson as our new men’s basketball coach,” Ragsdale athletics director Deborah Jones said in a release. “His experience, the relationship he has with our current players and his commitment to the team makes him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, our basketball program will continue to flourish.”

Henderson, from Pennsylvania, moved to the Triad in 2013 and went to Southeast Guilford Middle, coaching baseball and one season of basketball.

He then spent a season as an assistant under Thomas Griffis at Grimsley. Griffis’ last year at Grimsley in 2018-19 was Henderson’s as well.

“I was let go by that job and I think I took a year off and it was the pandemic year of 2020 that I saw this job for Ragsdale and applied with coach Atkinson and we had a good two, two and a half hour talk and I knew that it was going to be a good fit just from how long we talked and how jokingly our interview went and how calm and collected that interview went,” Henderson recalled. “Again, learning even more from coach Atkinson and really getting a feel for how the game is to be played down here. With coach Atkinson, he really allowed me to be me and step in…”

Henderson, who still teaches at Southeast, said he plans to continue teaching there, even with this new role.