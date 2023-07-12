Page stayed home to hire its next boys basketball coach, choosing Brandon Harris, an assistant and former Pirate team MVP to replace Evan Fancourt.

“First of all, it is surreal, still just processing it,” Harris said. “But it means a lot. I played here and graduated, played for Coach Kent and just the sweat and the blood, everything, the bonding with teammates for those four years as a player and then being able to come back and then give that to the program, it just means a lot.

“I am really thankful, I am really blessed and I am just super excited for what is to come.”

After a 6-19 season, Fancourt decided to start a career outside of coaching and since then, Harris has served as interim coach and led the team during summer league play.

Before Page, Harris had worked under Fancourt at Southern Guilford from 2014-2019, where they inherited a 1-23 program then went 76-54 in five seasons. After going 7-16 the first season, it improved to 15-12 in 2015-16 for the most wins for the program since the 1992-93 season, while also hosting a playoff game for the first time ever.

In 2018-19, it finished 23-5, won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Tournament and reached the NCHSAA 3A third round, where it lost to eventual undefeated state champion Southwest Guilford.

They then went to Page, where the Pirates have gone 46-46, which includes a 13-3 record and a Metro 4A Conference championship for the 2021 season.

Harris, a 2007 Page graduate, said that his own memories of school spirit, the Little Four and the rivalry with Grimsley come to mind and believes shared experiences add to the motivation of working with the students from his alma mater.

Harris had bright moments in his only year playing college ball at Randolph College, with a 20-point game against Lynchburg and a 47.6 field goal percentage for the season. However, Harris said that he experienced struggles transitioning from high school to college and hopes to use that to help the players he coaches.

In his first head coaching role, Harris said that his primary focus will be instilling a family culture and togetherness.

“My time here, my time in college, my time with Fancourt, I can definitely tell you that we are going to be defensive-minded,” Harris said. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play together. Offensively, I think it’s going to be really unique.

“We might have to change some things, but my biggest thing right now is just ‘We do everything together.’ It’s the culture piece. So in terms of schemes and things like that, that will change based off of who we play, preparation, those type of things, but the culture piece is the most important thing that will be consistent and we are going to do everything together.”

Harris said that he was proud of the way his team has handled the transition. As a program, Harris said he doesn’t want to look too far ahead but believes developing good habits, having the same vision and having each others’ backs will eventually result in victories on the court.

Before joining Fancourt at Southern, Harris had been an assistant for the GC-Heat team for homeschoolers and had experience coaching AAU basketball.