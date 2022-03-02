'Darn good season' ends in disappointment for Northern Guilford

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford had a season in girls basketball that most teams would envy.

The Nighthawks just didn’t quite make it to where they wanted to go.

“We’re 28-1, made it to the Elite Eight,” Coach Kim Furlough said Tuesday night after the team suffered its first and only loss of the season. “That’s a darn good season that most people can only dream about.”

Charlotte Chambers stuck a 49-34 defeat on host Northern Guilford in the Class 4-A West Regional semifinals.

While this season has concluded for the Nighthawks, this group probably isn’t finished.

“We don’t have a senior that starts,” Furlough said.

Well after the game’s final buzzer, Northern Guilford team members, still in uniform, came out from the locker room to greet their fans who were waiting in the lobby. Furlough said she wanted the players to appreciate what they accomplished.

In the game, the Nighthawks couldn’t overcome turnovers and a cold spell of shooting. They needed more than five minutes to score their first points of the second half, by then falling into a 28-19 hole.