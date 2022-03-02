'Darn good season' ends in disappointment for Northern Guilford

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford had a season in girls basketball that most teams would envy.
The Nighthawks just didn’t quite make it to where they wanted to go.
“We’re 28-1, made it to the Elite Eight,” Coach Kim Furlough said Tuesday night after the team suffered its first and only loss of the season. “That’s a darn good season that most people can only dream about.”
Charlotte Chambers stuck a 49-34 defeat on host Northern Guilford in the Class 4-A West Regional semifinals.
While this season has concluded for the Nighthawks, this group probably isn’t finished.
“We don’t have a senior that starts,” Furlough said.
Well after the game’s final buzzer, Northern Guilford team members, still in uniform, came out from the locker room to greet their fans who were waiting in the lobby. Furlough said she wanted the players to appreciate what they accomplished.
In the game, the Nighthawks couldn’t overcome turnovers and a cold spell of shooting. They needed more than five minutes to score their first points of the second half, by then falling into a 28-19 hole.
Chambers used half-court trapping that created turnovers and then fast-break opportunities at the other end.
“One led to another,” Furlough said of the turnovers. “We hung in there, but they have more speed and athleticism than we do.”
The Nighthawks were held to fewer than 50 points for the first time in their last 14 games.
Northern Guilford led 11-8 after the first quarter. Eventually, the Cougars started to solve things on offense.
“They’re a great team,” Chambers coach Donnell Rhyne said. “They came out and made us make some adjustments. Then we came out in the second half and played the way we’re supposed to.”
Chambers (22-6) moves on to meet Charlotte Catholic (28-2), a 48-41 winner against Lake Norman, in Saturday’s regional final