Mary Ann Ladd is returning as the Westchester Country Day girls basketball coach.

The school athletics department announced the move on Friday.

“Honestly, the first word that comes to mind is ‘blessed,’ ” Ladd said. “…It (Westchester) is just a wonderful family of people and the kids are just so wonderful. I am just so excited and honored to get to be a small part of these girls’ lives. Coaching for me is something that is my outlet every day and getting to walk in and see these girls’ smiling faces and getting them to not only learn the game of basketball but learn life lessons brings me so much joy.”

Ladd replaces Jeremy Autry, who has taken the same position at East Forsyth. Under Autry, the Wildcats went 14-38 over the past three seasons, but Ladd said that Autry changed the program’s culture, one that went 1-14 in his first season.

Ladd takes the job after leading the Westchester middle school team to a 9-6 record last season. As the varsity coach from 2018-2020, her Wildcats went 5-36 in two seasons. They got a first round playoff victory against Fayetteville Academy that first season, before losing to No. 1 seed and eventual state champion Davidson Day in the NCISAA 2A second round.

“Obviously, we are all out there to win, but at the same time, life is so much more than that,” Ladd said. “And so I want to give the kids a sense of excitement and joy and I want this to be their outlet for them, that every day at practice or at their game, this is their time that they get to detach from the world and just focus on something for themselves.”

Ladd, an N.C. State graduate, said her system features half-court traps on defense and pushing the ball upcourt on offense. In addition to her father, Doug Ladd, she said her her biggest coaching influences have been her high school coach at Calvary Day, Matt McCarthy, her Winston-Salem Stealers AAU coach Brian Robinson, who has led Bishop McGuinness to 11 state championships, and Autry.

Ladd has also had assistant roles at Salem College, Calvary Day and Raleigh St. David’s School.

She was a four-time All-Piedmont Athletic Conference selection in both basketball and softball and was an NCISAA 2A all-state softball player in 2009.