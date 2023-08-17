Scott Tyson, the girls basketball coach at Southern Guilford, has accepted the same role at Central Davidson.

Tyson, who announced the move via social media, replaces Donavan Vinson, who has taken the assistant principal position at North Davidson.

“The biggest thing for me was we had a few things going on with my family, so it actually made my commute a little bit better,” Tyson said. “So that was the biggest thing, but once I actually dove into the program and started looking around, I think the biggest thing that stuck out to me was the community. The Central Davidson community has a lot of pride in the school and athletics.”

Tyson, who announced the decision on Tuesday, said that he has a 3-year-old son and a 3-month-old son, and that living in Thomasville, the 20-minute drive to Central Davidson cuts the one-way commute in half and allows him to spend more time with his family.

The Lady Storm had a 8-16 overall record and a 5-10 conference mark to miss the NCHSAA 3A playoffs in the coach’s only season leading the program.

Tyson served briefly as Storm girls soccer coach, going 0-2 during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He didn’t have previous soccer coaching experience but stepped up to fill the role.

Prior to Southern, Tyson was a boys basketball assistant under Tim Kelly at Trinity Wheatmore, where the Warriors finished 19-9 and reached the NCHSAA second round in 2017. He then contributed to a 57-16 record and consecutive CAASC state championships in two seasons working as an assistant under Ken Free Jr. at Piedmont Classical from 2017-2019.

Tyson emphasizes work ethic and wants to teach his players life lessons beyond the court.

“I think for me, the biggest thing is something we’ve talked about all of the time at Southern is there is only one thing I have asked of the girls is just to play hard,” Tyson said. “That is something that I truly believe in, that if we play hard we will take of what we need to take care of.”

Tyson said that he was excited about a Storm team that returns all but one of its five starters from last season and brings in Charlee Slaughter, a freshman he was looking forward to working with. The missing starter, Aaliyah Grifith, averaged 12.6 points per game to earn HSXTRA honorable mention recognition.

A bright spot for the Storm last season was its 1-3-1 defense that allowed 37.4 points per game.

The coach has been a social studies teacher at Southern and said he will have the same dual role as teacher and coach at Central Davidson. He is slated to begin his new teaching role on Sept. 11.

Southern has not announced a replacement for Tyson. The school has recently hired new coaches for baseball, football and boys soccer.