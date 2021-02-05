Glenn boys outlast Davie in OT

MOCKSVILLE — Two gunslingers outfitted in No. 11 jerseys featuring various shades of orange squared off last night, and Glenn’s C.J. Vaughn wound up with a few bullets left in his belt after Davie’s ZaHaree Maddox fired his last shot.
Maddox scored a game-high 27 points, but Vaughn hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation, then scored eight of the Bobcats’ 11 points in overtime in a 59-55 win that kept Glenn in a tie for the Central PIedmont 4A lead.
Vaughn’s 3 near the end of regulation spoiled a fourth-quarter comeback by Davie, which wiped out a 7-point deficit on the back of Maddox, who scored 15 points in the second half. In overtime, he broke a tie with a steal and breakaway dunk, then hit six free throws in the final 38 seconds to ice the win.
Maddox’s driving layup with 4;21 left in the fourth quarter gave Davie its first lead, and he added a free throw, a driving layup and another free throw as the War Eagles built a 6-point lead with 54 seconds left. But Josh Scales hit a 3 for Glenn with 42 seconds left, and Davie missed four three throws, and Vaughn got the ball back and dropped in a 3-pointer from the right wing with 19 seconds left.
In overtime, two Maddox free throws put the War Eagles up 50-40, but Jeremiah Scales scored from the key, and Vaughn stole a deflected pass and dunked on the run with 3:24 left. Two Maddux free throws tied it at 55-55 with 38 seconds left, but Vaughn hit two free throws with 20 seconds left, made a steal on defense and hit two clinching free throws with 1.2 seconds left.
Stars
Glenn: C.J. Vaughn, 24 points, 6-of-14 field goals, 10-of-10 free throws; Jeremiah Scales 12 points.
Davie: ZaHaree Maddox, 27 points, 6-of-8 field goals, 12-of-19 free throws; Avery Taylor 10.
Notable
Glenn’s win avenged a 65-60 loss at the hands of Davie on Wednesday night, the Bobcats’ first conference loss.
What they’re saying
“That’s what C.J. does well, take over a game. He’s a quick guard and he can shoot it, and he’s just a sophomore. He makes some mistakes, but at the end of the day, he wants tso win, and he has stepped it up.
“We caught the last possession. We had the ball at the end. It was a great game. We made up for losing to them on Wednesday. We didn’t have our legs the other night, but we were able to get through our day of rest, and we’re still tied for first.” — Jonathan Gainey, Glenn’s head coach.
“I heard somebody say, ‘Take the shot,’ and I felt it and took it,” — C.J. Vaughn, Glenn’s sophomore guard, on a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left that forced overtime.
Glenn 10 14 13 11 11 — 59
Davie 3 16 11 18 7 — 55