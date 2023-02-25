WINSTON-SALEM — Greensboro Day led 15-5, trailed 19-15 and then up one with about five seconds life, a mad scramble following a missed free throw may have decided the Bengals’ 58-56 win over top-seed Concord Academy in the NCISAA 3A State Championship victory.

The victory at Forsyth Country Day marked the 12th state title for Greensboro Day, all under coach Freddy Johnson, whose 1,166-315 record makes him the winningest coach in North Carolina high school basketball history. However, the 2023 championship meant the first since 2019 when it had won three in a row and four out of five.

After a Concord (31-7) desperation heave at the buzzer fell short, the coach came onto the court, his eyes to sky.

“All championships are special, but this year, it was extra special,” Johnson said. “No one in the world though that after losing four starters, that we could win a state championship. We weren’t picked to win our conference, we weren’t picked to win anything and the kids really pulled together and the six seniors were such great leaders for us.”

No. 2 seed Greensboro Day (30-5) lost to the Eagles BLANK in the regular season and successful controlled the tempo as it led 7-0 before extending to its 10-point lead.

However, Concord held the Bengals to 0-for-7 from the field during a 14-0 run and kept the opposition off the scoreboard until Reid Carrier (14 points) hit his first of back-to-back three-pointers—the senior made four in the game— to make it 19-18 with 2:55 in the second quarter.

A battle from there, Carrier’s second three of the second quarter tied the game at 21.

Trailing 25-23 at the break, Greensboro Day Virginia Tech signee Jaydon Young, who had scored five of the team’s first 10 points, re-tied the game off the glass to start the second half in which he totaled 18 of his game-high 23 points.

With 6:04 in the third, drifting right, Young hit a contested shot to move ahead, 30-25.

All told, the Bengals lead never exceeded eight in the second half.

Down 53-45, Concord’s Noah Van Bibber, hit his second three, his only two made shots of the night, to pull within five with 2:31 remaining.

At the 1:37 mark, the Eagles got the ball back. At the center of the court, just beyond the arc, Avion Pinner pump-faked a three-point attempt. Moving toward the basket, the 6-foot-8 forward drew a foul, initially trading jerseys with No. 33.

After taking his No. 2 off, he ended up putting it back on before any game action took place. Sinking the first of two, it was 53-49. The second one rattled out, with Pinner getting his own rebound. Kicking out to the left corner, Bibber missed on an open three-point look.

Rattling out, Carrier corralled the ball near the baseline. The official ruled that he had moved out of bounds, at that point 1:57 remaining.

“I felt like I got pushed out of bounds ,” Carrier said. “That’s why I landed on the line. I was out of bounds, but I think they made the right call at the end of the day even though they didn’t call a foul.”

Capitalizing, Pinner got inside, his first attempt blocked. Regathering, the follow went in and the ensuing foul shot made it a one-point game with 1:25 to play.

On the next possession, Greensboro Day three passes beyond the arc chewed off clock, prior Will Otto, who later recovered a crucial loose ball, sunk both free throws.

In response, Pinner passed to Isiah Tate for a knockdown, tying three.

Following a timeout, a 13-second possession ended as Young’s layup made it 57-55 with 45 seconds left.

A miss three-pointer from the corner, Concord got another chance with 22.6 seconds. Still up two, Johnson coached his team to take away the three. With four fouls on him, JJ Moore drove to the basket, veered slightly to his left of the goal. On a bump, Moore drew the call, making the first of two.

The score 57-56, a missed attempt got tipped around in a cluster of players from both teams. Greensboro Day had trained for this moment, having practiced loose balls off free throws about a week before. Otto swiped the ball away and knowing Concord was in the bonus, found Young off to the right side near the Eagles bench.

“In a situation like that, the first player I am looking for is Jaydon and if I saw that he was open, that’s who the ball was going to go to,” Otto said.

Young converted the second after missing his first to give the Bengals the two-point advantage with 3.2 seconds left.