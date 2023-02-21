The Grimsley boys basketball team won 55-39 on Tuesday night over shorthanded Waxhaw Marvin Ridge to reach the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs for the third time in four years since Coach Darren Corbett returned.

Before Corbett’s second stint as coach, Grimsley (24-4) had gone 78-99 in seven seasons under Thomas Griffis and hadn’t advanced to the third round after the former coach’s first season there in 2013. On Thursday, Grimsley will face the winner of 13-seed Cox Mill and No. 20 Ardrey Kell.

Either way, the Whirlies will play their next game at home, seeking their third third round in the past four years.

“It means that we’ve been consistently successful and that’s important when you’re trying to develop a program and a culture of winning,” Corbett said. “We’re happy to get here, but we have state championship goals, so we want to make sure that this is just one.”

Marvin Ridge came into the game missing four key players, but Corbett said he saw an organized, disciplined team that didn’t quit. But Grimsley’s size produced blocks and turnovers against a team that had just 19 at the half and finally surpassed its 38-point season-low with 2:54 to play.

The Mavericks had averaged 55.1 points per game and leading scorers Cinjun Bridges and Josh Clark, who had each averaged over 12 points a game, were held to seven and two, respectively.

“We felt when we looked at the film, we saw that they were kind of small and we could attack the rim,” Corbett said. “They didn’t have anyone who could stop us at the basket, but I give them credit because they did a really good job of fronting us in the post and not letting us get anything easy.

“We were able to use our length on defense to get out and get steals. We got some points in transition that put some distance between us and them, but they did a really good job with their preparation for us and their game plan tonight.”

Junior Jaylon Bumpass led Grimsley with 13 points. Sophomore 6-foot-4 post Bryce Davis, who has football scholarship offers from Alabama and Georgia, had eight first-half points as the Whirlies took a 31-19 advantage at the break.

No. 4 seed Grimsley extended its winning streak to 17 games. Its most recent victory, a 62-47 win over Ragsdale, completed a back-to-back sweep of 4A Metro Conference regular season and conference tournament titles.

No. 29 seed Marvin Ridge entered with a fourth place finish in the 4A Southern Carolina Conference regular season. It won three games before a loss in the conference tournament finals to Sun Valley, 55-50.