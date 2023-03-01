The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association has released its 2022-23 all-state boys and girls basketball teams.
According to David Flowers, assistant director for NCISSA, the selection committee for each classification consisted of one coach from each conference.
Here are the players selected to the all-star team from schools in the Piedmont Triad, by city:
Burlington
- The Burlington School: Zion Walker and Kaden Hammond (2A boys)
Greensboro
- Caldwell Academy: Jaylen Cross (2A boys)
- Greensboro Day School: Jaydon Young and Joe Bachman (3A boys); A'Shauna Robinson and Liz Wyrick (3A girls)
Winston-Salem
- Calvary Day School: Jaydin Spillman (3A boys)
Lewisville
- Forsyth Country Day School: Iverson King (3A boys)
High Point
- High Point Christian Academy: Isaiah Sanders (3A boys); Kylie Torrence and Nadiya Hairston (3A girls)
- Wesleyan Christian Academy: Taylor Hawley and Lily Pereira (4A girls)
