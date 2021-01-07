 Skip to main content
High school sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 6
A recap of high school sports summaries on Wednesday night:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southwest Guilford 39, High Point Central 38

High Point Central 06 12 07 13 38

Southwest Guilford 08 06 07 18 39

HPC (0-1): Isaiah Ramazani 8, Keith McDuffie Jr 8, Tre Hill 6, Tommy Sims 6, Kaden Williams 5, Tyler Robinson 4,  Tazion Allen 1,

Southwest (1-0): Claude Cormack 10, Isaiah Smith 4, Deanthony Butchee 14, Stevon Harrison 3, Troy Scarborough 6, Mason Drabik 2.

East Forsyth 57, Parkland 45

East Forsyth: William Gary 15, Jalen Thorns 15, Braxton Stewart 10, Jordan Timmons 5, Carlos Bustos 5, Xavier Issac 4, Logan Scaggs 3.

Parkland: Scott Walker 10, Deaje Brown 9, Bryce Jackson 8, Ramaj Williams 7, Jaden Sebastian 7, James Galloway 2, Jaxon Monell 2.

Glenn 63, Winston-Salem Prep 53

Glenn 17. 13. 17. 16. 63

Winston-Salem Prep 7. 17. 14. 15. 53

Glenn: Zion Dixon 12, Josh Scales 3, JeremIah Scales 12, Adichol 2, CJ Vaughn 18, Almonor 6, Yorel Harris 10

Winston-Salem Prep: Davis 6, Sanderson 3, Doterson 4, Hairston 2, Stewart 8, Jordan 7, Jayden Penn 15, Matthews 6, Graham 2.

