High school sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 6

A recap of high school sports summaries on Wednesday night:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southwest Guilford 39, High Point Central 38
High Point Central 06 12 07 13 38
Southwest Guilford 08 06 07 18 39
HPC (0-1): Isaiah Ramazani 8, Keith McDuffie Jr 8, Tre Hill 6, Tommy Sims 6, Kaden Williams 5, Tyler Robinson 4, Tazion Allen 1,
Southwest (1-0): Claude Cormack 10, Isaiah Smith 4, Deanthony Butchee 14, Stevon Harrison 3, Troy Scarborough 6, Mason Drabik 2.
East Forsyth 57, Parkland 45
East Forsyth: William Gary 15, Jalen Thorns 15, Braxton Stewart 10, Jordan Timmons 5, Carlos Bustos 5, Xavier Issac 4, Logan Scaggs 3.
Parkland: Scott Walker 10, Deaje Brown 9, Bryce Jackson 8, Ramaj Williams 7, Jaden Sebastian 7, James Galloway 2, Jaxon Monell 2.
Glenn 63, Winston-Salem Prep 53
Glenn 17. 13. 17. 16. 63
Winston-Salem Prep 7. 17. 14. 15. 53
Glenn: Zion Dixon 12, Josh Scales 3, JeremIah Scales 12, Adichol 2, CJ Vaughn 18, Almonor 6, Yorel Harris 10