Josh Prince, the former Dudley boys basketball and golf coach, took a leap of faith, entering a transfer list to leave a school he had been at for 11 years to work closer to his family.

Prince, a math teacher, made the move not knowing his coaching future, but last Thursday was introduced as the new coach at High Point Central.

“Last summer, I kind of knew that this might be my last year here,” Prince said. “I just had a tug and a pull in my heart and I’ve been here for 11 years at Dudley. And so my wife and I prayed about it and throughout the course of the year, it became evident that this was time.”

Prince said that he and his wife had a son on the last day of last season’s HAECO Invitational, and said that his commute to Dudley from his home in Wallburg is about 40 minutes.

After the basketball season Prince, an Appalachian State graduate, informed assistant Rahsul Burney and a few others about his decision.

“I really wasn’t concerned with coaching as much as just trying to find a job closer to home in High Point,” Prince said. “Central worked out. I was going to be teaching there, got accepted and all of that and was just going to teach there. I told Coach Joel Battle, the former coach at High Point Central, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m coming to teach and I can help if you want me to. If you don’t want me, I get it too,’ if he already had guys that he trusted.”

In his three seasons as coach, Prince’s Panthers went 47-22, 29-10 in conference play and reached the NCHSAA 3A playoffs every year. In 2023, they finished 20-7 and reached the second round of the state tournament.

Central didn't cite the reason for Battle’s departure. But Prince will fill both of Battle’s roles as boys basketball and golf coach.

On May 4, Battle released a statement on Twitter about the situation.

“Coaching the Bison has been so fulfilling to be able to see the growth of these young men from year to year. Unfortunately, a decision has been made for the program to go in a different direction. To everyone who was a part of this journey, I thank you! #BisonPride”

Dudley hasn't announced a replacement for Prince.

Battle had been the boys basketball coach since Aug. 2015 and the boys golf coach since Feb. 2019. As basketball coach, his teams went 64-126, with his best records being 16-10 in 2017 and 16-11 in 2019. From there, the Bison struggled to a 10-76 mark in four seasons, with a 2-23 record in 2023.

The Central boys golf team won the 3A Midwest Regional championship in 2022, with Davis DeLille winning the individual title with a 5-under-par 66.

As basketball coach, Prince has built his strategy on man-to-man defense and looks to apply pressure both in the full court and half court. Offensively, he runs a “pace and space” system, looking for shooters and helping create lanes for drivers.

He said that he will cater his scheme toward Central’s personnel and that returning to winning ways will require two-way trust between the coach and players.

“That starts by communicating from day one,” Prince said. “There are some things that we want to make stand out: I want them to be committed and that is showing up every day. We want to be respected in terms of how hard we work and being competitive and then use this game to help get them ready for life.”