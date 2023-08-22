Kim Furlough, the former Northern Guilford girls basketball coach, was announced as the winner of this year’s Ron Miller Distinguished Service Award, given out by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Furlough, a two-time NCHSAA 3A state champion coach, becomes the first Greensboro-area recipient for an award that dates to 2015. Furlough is also the only recipient representing a school in the current News & Record or Winston-Salem Journal Piedmont Triad coverage area, although former West Stokes boys basketball coach Dan Spainhour won the award in 2020.

“I just really appreciate the recognition of all of the time that I have put into basketball in the state of North Carolina and time to make it the best it can be in the country,” Furlough said. “It’s just nice to be recognized that you have put in so much time and people have noticed and hopefully (I) left a good mark.”

The NCBCA didn’t make the award winner public until Aug. 16, but Furlough said that she had received the award from NCBCA executive director Greg Grantham on July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum during the North Carolina Coaches Association Coaching Clinics.

The award had added significance as coaching friend Laura Foster won it in 2018. Foster, who represented TC Roberson, is the only other woman to win the award.

“Back when I used to coach at UNCG, she would bring her teams to the team camp there and so I know how successful she has been and how hard she has worked,” Furlough said. “So just to be up there with her is definitely an honor.”

Furlough retired after last season as the program’s only coach in its 16-year history. From 2007-23, her teams compiled a 355-93 record, won back-to-back NCHSAA 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018, were the 2016 3A state runners-up and won eight regular season conference championships.

Furlough has been a six-time Mid-State 3A Conference Coach of the Year, once in the Metro 4A Conference and a three-time NCBCA District Coach of the Year. For the 2017 title season, she received NFHS South Sectional Coach of the Year (covering eight states in southeast United States), NCHSAA State Coach of the Year and Associated Press North Carolina Coach of the Year.

In 2022, Furlough was given the NCHSAA Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award from the association’s commissioner Que Tucker.

In her last season as the Nighthawks’ coach, the team finished 27-1 and 14-0 in conference play.

Following Furlough’s retirement, Northern replaced her with Josh Evans, who was an assistant under Furlough from 2017-2022 before serving as Rockingham County boys coach last season.