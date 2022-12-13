Metro 4-A basketball girls: Southwest Guilford 58, Page 34 Dec 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 9 Southwest Guilford's Bella Johnson runs the offense as Page's Candice Williams defends her at Southwest Guilford in High Point on Tuesday. Southwest Guilford defeated Page, 58-34. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Page's Zamaria Booker drives to the basket as Southwest Guilford's Laila Bush defends. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Southwest Guilford's Aleesia Everette finishes off a fast break. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Page girls head basketball coach Ed Johnson directs his players from the bench during the game with Southwest Guilford. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Southwest Guilford boys basketball head coach Nick Scarborough on the sideline during the game with Page at Southwest Guilford in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Page's Kennedy Leggett puts up a shot during the game with Page at Southwest Guilford in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Page's Candice Williams runs the offense during the game with Southwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Southwest Guilford's Ariel Frazier runs into Page's Riley Brown defense during the game at Southwest Guilford in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Page's Candice Williams puts up a shot as Southwest Guilford's Laila Bush defends during the game at Southwest Guilford in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Northern Guilford girls 59, Grimsley 10 Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games Deebo Samuel injury not as bad as first feared Deebo Samuel injury not as bad as first feared Olympic champion David Rudisha survives plane crash in Kenya Olympic champion David Rudisha survives plane crash in Kenya