The North Carolina Coaches Association released its boys basketball East-West All-Star game selections on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Monday, July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum, where it’s been played since 1960, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic.

The event is part of a series that will also include coaching clinics, a girls basketball all-star game played at the same venue on the same day, boys and girls soccer games played on July 18 at MacPherson Stadium and the football all-star game on July 19 at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley High School.

The Association released its girls basketball rosters on Tuesday, but no Triad area players or coaches were listed.

The boys East team will be coached by East Wake's Gerald Melton and the West will be coached by East Lincoln's Jon Hancock.

The following Triad area players have been selected for the boys teams, all representing the West team.

West: Will Gray (East Forsyth), Markquan Gilbert (Smith), David Peral (Mount Tabor), Jamarian Peterkin (Mount Tabor).