The NCISAA has released its 2022-23 all-state boys and girls basketball teams, after a selection meeting via zoom on Monday.
According to the Association's Assistant Director David Flowers, a committee for each classification was comprised of one coach representing each conference. From there, representatives discussed nominations and conducted a vote on players to be chosen.
Here is a list of those selected from Piedmont Triad area schools.
Boys
3A: Jaydin Spillman (Calvary Day), Iverson King (Forsyth Country Day), Jaydon Young (Greensboro Day), Joe Bachman (Greensboro Day), Isaiah Sanders (High Point Christian)
2A: Jaylen Cross (Caldwell)
Girls
4A: Taylor Hawley (Wesleyan Christian), Lily Pereira (Wesleyan Christian)
3A: A'Shauna Robinson (Greensboro Day), Liz Wyrick (Greensboro Day), Kylie Torrence (High Point Christian), Nadiya Hairston (High Point Christian)
