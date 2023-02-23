Northern Guilford's Jasmine Harris celebrates draining a 3-point shot as she gets back on defense during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro on Thursday. Northern Guilford won 58-40 to advance to the third round of the playoffs.
Northern Guilford's Jadyn Newsome makes a shot from the lane during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, on Thursday.
Northern Guilford's Jasmine Harris and Lizzie Gram pressure Hickory Ridge's Erica Mcclary during the game in Greensboro on Thursday.
Northern Guilford's Malena DeLisa brings the offense up the court during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro on Thursday.
Northern Guilford's Jasmine Harris leads a fast break during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Northern Guilford's Laurel Zlotkowski scrambles for a loose ball during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Northern Guilford's Jadyn Newsome drives the baseline during the game with Hickory Ridge during the game in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Northern Guilford's Jasmine Harris runs the offense during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Northern Guilford head girls basketball coach Kim Furlough encourages her team during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Northern Guilford's Malena DeLisa battles for a loose ball during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Northern Guilford's Laurel Zlotkowski looks for a shot during the game with Hickory Ridge in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
