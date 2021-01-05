Northwest Guilford opens boys basketball season with victory over Western Guilford

What they’re saying

“I liked how we played today. It was our first game and I thought our defense was really good. We shared the ball well, had a lot of open shots, open threes. And I think all we can do is work on hitting our shots.” – Jake Kawalec, Northwest Guilford senior.

“I personally do not like the masks. It makes it hard to breathe, but you got to deal with it.” – Kawalec.

“We’re just excited about the opportunity to get to play. With everything going on, a lot of games got canceled or postponed with COVID issues, and I’m really proud of our guys. Everyone has had to make some sacrifices this year.” – Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford coach.

“We played 10 guys, and the five that were on the bench, they were involved and pulling for each other, and that’s what it’s going to take to be successful this year.” – Reavis.

Scoring summary

Western Guilford 6 5 14 18 – 43

Northwest Guilford 22 16 11 15 – 64

Western Guilford: Darrien Dalton 14, Kavon Poindexter 5, Massamba Ndao 2, James Scott 2, Reese Pointer 3, Zavier Neely 15, No. 50 2.