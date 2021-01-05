Northwest Guilford opens boys basketball season with victory over Western Guilford

A recap of Northwest Guilford’s 64-43 boys basketball victory over Western Guilford on Tuesday night.
Why Northwest Guilford won
The season's first game for both teams started off scrappy with turnovers on both sides, but Northwest quickly settled into a rhythm, locking up on defense and making shots. A stifling full-court defense and a barrage of threes allowed the Vikings to get out to a 27-point halftime lead. Western played much better after the break, actually outscoring Northwest 32-26 in the final two quarters.
Stars
Western Guilford
Zavier Neely: 15 points
Darrien Dalton: 14 points
Northwest Guilford
Jake Kawalec: 16 points, four three-pointers
Notable
• Northwest reached deep into its bench and put together a balanced offense, with nine Viking players scoring.
• Northwest hit more first-half three-pointers (six) than Western had first-half field goals (four).
• At one point in the third quarter, a Western Guilford player inadvertently scored on the wrong basket after flipping the ball behind his back to save it from going out of bounds, extending Northwest’s lead to 29 points.
What they’re saying
“I liked how we played today. It was our first game and I thought our defense was really good. We shared the ball well, had a lot of open shots, open threes. And I think all we can do is work on hitting our shots.” – Jake Kawalec, Northwest Guilford senior.
“I personally do not like the masks. It makes it hard to breathe, but you got to deal with it.” – Kawalec.
“We’re just excited about the opportunity to get to play. With everything going on, a lot of games got canceled or postponed with COVID issues, and I’m really proud of our guys. Everyone has had to make some sacrifices this year.” – Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford coach.
“We played 10 guys, and the five that were on the bench, they were involved and pulling for each other, and that’s what it’s going to take to be successful this year.” – Reavis.
Scoring summary
Western Guilford 6 5 14 18 – 43
Northwest Guilford 22 16 11 15 – 64
Western Guilford: Darrien Dalton 14, Kavon Poindexter 5, Massamba Ndao 2, James Scott 2, Reese Pointer 3, Zavier Neely 15, No. 50 2.
Northwest Guilford: Connor Ballou 7, Jackson Hartzell 6, Jaylen Cross 5, Jake Kawalec 16, Drew Watkins 9, Trenton Cloud 2, Wyatt Harbaugh 10, Aidan Eller 4, Jackson Godfrey 3.
Records
Western Guilford: 0-1
Northwest Guilford: 1-0
Up next
Western Guilford: Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwest Guilford: Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Northwest Guilford girls win
The Vikings girls dominated, also in their season opener, winning 54-21. Senior Shaena Riddles led the Vikings with 15 points, while Madison Young and Jadyn Murray added another 11 and 10 points.