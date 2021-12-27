Patience pays off for Northwest Guilford girls basketball team in HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

The upside for Northwest Guilford’s girls basketball team was clear for parts of the opening game of the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational.

The ball was going into the basket for a team that has encountered challenges at that end of the floor. That’s the part on which the Vikings want to build.

“It’s always a little difficult in the beginning of the season,” junior Madison Young said. “I feel like we’re doing a lot better as a team.”

Northwest was good enough to turn back Dudley 51-32 on Monday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The top-seeded Vikings (7-3) match up with Page (3-5), a 39-16 winner against Greensboro Day School, in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Vikings coach Haley Hackett said the offense can come around for what’s mostly a young roster for one of the region’s top programs. There have been signs of it all working out.

“You can kind of see how it can go when we all mesh together,” Hackett said. “When we’re on, we’re on.”