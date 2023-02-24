The latest pairings for the NCHSAA and NCISAA women’s basketball postseason tournaments.
The NCISAA state finals will occur on Feb. 25 at Calvary Day, while the NCHSAA finals will be held on March 11 at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum (1A and 3A) and the University of North Carolina’s Smith Center (2A and 4A).
Here is a schedule of Triad-area matchups, sorted by classification.
NCHSAA
4A West
First Round
(24) Porter Ridge 61, (9) Parkland 60
(3) Northern Guilford 63, (30) Davie 36
(14) Hickory Ridge 73, (19) East Forsyth 51
(6) Marvin Ridge 61, (27) Southwest Guilford 36
(11) Charlotte Catholic 63, (22) Reagan 33
(7) South Mecklenburg 87, (26) Western Guilford 54
(10) Asheville 58, (23) West Forsyth 40
(15) Northwest Guilford 60, (18) Reynolds 50
Second Round
(3). Northern Guilford 58, (14) Hickory Ridge 40
(2) Watauga 58, (15) Northwest Guilford 37
Third Round
(3) Northern Guilford vs. (11) Charlotte Catholic
3A West
First Round
(16) North Davidson 53, (17) Dudley 38
(20) Northwest Cabarrus (54) Rockingham County 36
(4) Smith 71, (29) Smoky Mountain 53
(6) Oak Grove 67, (27) South Point 57
(7) Huss 54, (26) Atkins 44
Second Round
(4) Smith 59, (20) Northwest Cabarrus 47
(6) Oak Grove 56, (11) Ledford 51
Third Round
(4) Smith vs. (5) Pisgah
(6) Oak Grove vs. (14) Freedom
2A West
First Round
(16) Hendersonville 48, vs. (17) McMichael 41
(13) Newton-Conover 83, (20) Reidsville 48
(6) Andrews 58, (27) Maiden 40
Second Round
(6) Andrews 50, (11) North Wilkes 34
Third Round
(3) Salisbury vs. (6) Andrews
1A West
First Round
(1) Mountain Heritage 85, (32) Bethany Community 9
(18) North Stokes 46, (15) NC Leadership 20
(2) Bishop McGuinness 54, (31) Hayesville 15
Second Round
(2) Bishop McGuinness 54, (18) North Stokes 14
NCISAA
First Round
(8) Forsyth Country Day 48, Wake Christian Academy 38
Second Round
(8) Forsyth Country Day 55, Asheville School 39
(5) Greensboro Day 67, Cape Fear Academy 15
Quarterfinals
(1) Concord Academy 75, (8) Forsyth Country Day 31
(4) Asheville Christian 45, (5) Greensboro Day 37
(2) High Point Christian 72, (7) Arendell Parrott 38
Semifinals
(2) High Point Christian 72, (3) John Paul II 38
Finals
(1) Concord Academy vs. (2) High Point Christian
Second Round
Caldwell 40, Westminister Catawba Christian 31
University Christian 53, Westchester Country Day 31
Third Round
(7) Trinity Christian 47, Caldwell 36
