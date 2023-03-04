A capacity crowd witnessed Reidsville blow open a two possession game at the half by utilizing their fast break attack as the Rams locked up a 77-57 win over Lincoln Charter in the 2A West NCHSAA finals Saturday afternoon at Grimsley High School.

So far the Rams have checked every box on their preseason to-do list. They won both the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season as well as the league tournament titles. Reidsville also achieved another goal by earning a top seed in the 2A NCHSAA state tournament and now they have just one box remaining. The Rams will get a chance to check the last remaining box next Saturday in the NCHSAA state championship which will be held at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University.

Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said this is exactly what all of the hard work, blood, sweat and tears was for as they prepare for a date with destiny.

“They were locked-in. Thursday we had a very good, hard, tough practice. We competed against each other and I knew after that practice they were locked-in and ready to go. Before the game they said we’ve come too far to give it away now and they played like it,” Ross said.

Initially, the Rams didn’t have much success trying to pound the ball into the paint in-part due to the Eagles lock down defense. But senior guard Amari Baggett had the hot-hand in the early going, knocking down a 3-pointer and scoring another pair of buckets from the perimeter to put Reidsville ahead by two possessions. Lincoln Charter tied the game on two occasions and took over the lead for a series as four different players scored, but the Rams made another push to close out the opening frame with a 15-9 lead.

Things took a turn in Reidsville’s favor in the second quarter as a pair of center Kendre Harrison blocks helped fuel the Rams fast break attack. Point guard Dionte Neal and forward Landon Denny each scored a pair of buckets and Baggett added two more scores, including his second 3-point basket as the lead ballooned to 14 points. It looked like Lincoln Charter was going to fold, but credit the Eagles for making the proper adjustments on the floor following a timeout.

Namely, they played better defensively and also got a boost thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Kristan Flowers in addition to scores by Kelan Flowers, Cairo Morales and David Reed as they cut the lead to 31-26 advantage at the half.

But Reidsville has been known throughout the playoffs for strong play in the second half and that was certainly true once again in the western region finals.

Neal was sensational in the third quarter no matter what strategy the Eagles tried. He was virtually un-guardable and shook off several double teams as he attacked rim with his blazing speed, scoring 10 points in the third period.

Neal also had several nice dishes for high percentage shots to Harrison in the low post who also tallied 10 points in the third as the Rams lead grew to 58-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

After getting outscored 27-10 in the third quarter, Lincoln was much more effective in the final frame as they put up 21 points. But the Rams continued to score as well and they knew they had the Eagles on the ropes as they closed out the win to lock up a spot in the state championship game.

Neal led Reidsville with a game-high 26 points while Baggett and Harrison each had 19 points on a balanced offensive afternoon where six different Rams scored.

Ross said his team’s unselfish nature has been a huge key to Reidsville’s success this season.

“I think people who are not in the locker room, most guys care about stats and things like that, but our guys are locked-in. They just care about winning. They don’t care if it is Amari one night. Al (Lee) one night. Dionte – Kendre, they just want to get the win and what makes me even happier as a coach is when one of their teammates makes a huge shot or a huge defensive play. They are just playing for each other. I could easily have somebody who averages 30-35 points per game, but the way we share the ball, that’s why we are heading to the state championship game,” said Ross.

Kelan Flowers led Lincoln Charter with 20 including a trio of 3-point baskets and Elijah Burnett chipped in 11 more.

After shaking off a rocky start to the season, losing eight of their first 10 games, No. 8 Lincoln Charter (25-12) won 18 in a row to earn their spot in the western region finals.

Lincoln Charter head coach JB Burnette said the number of losses is deceptive because they purposely scheduled a tough slate of games to prepare them for the post season and ultimately the strategy was good enough to earn them a Final Four spot.

“It’s simple. We made a tough schedule at the beginning so there were no surprises come playoff time. We wanted to be able to deal with adversity no matter what came our way. I didn’t care about our record at the beginning because I knew that we played against some of the top teams in the whole state,” said Burnette.

Burnette said he was proud of how his team played and for all they accomplished this season.

UP NEXT: No. 2 seed Reidsville (26-0) will face No. 1 Farmville Central (29-1) in the 2023 2A state championship finals which will be held at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University in Raleigh March 11. Farmville Central defeated Goldsboro (28-3) by a 76-67 margin in the eastern region finals March 4 at South Garner High School.

“We are going to enjoy tonight, but tomorrow we are going to sit down as a coaching staff and watch some film and see what they do. They are well-coached and I believe they have been in six-straight state championships, so they have a championship pedigree, but I have a good team as well and I think our guys are locked-in and focused. It’s going to be a great ball game in Raleigh next Saturday,” Ross said.