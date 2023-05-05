Wesleyan Christian announced Victor Young as its new boys basketball coach on Thursday, replacing C.J. Lee, who went to UNC Greensboro in August as director of basketball operations.

Young, a former Mount Olive College standout and pro player, most recently served as junior varsity coach at Greensboro Day. His son, Jaydon Young, a Virginia tech signee, starred on the 2023 NCISAA 3A state championship team.

“I found out (about the position) maybe two months ago,” Young said. “My wife (Treesha) and I were presented the opportunity, and we prayed about it. With a college kid leaving, going to play in the ACC, you say, ‘Well, do I want to take on a role of this magnitude, or do you want to travel and watch your son play all over the world?’

“At this point in my life, my purpose and my passion is to build these student-athletes up and to give them an opportunity, the same opportunity that my child was afforded, that my younger kids are going to be afforded. I want to give as many kids the opportunity to play at the highest level possible as I can. I can’t do that just following my child around; I have to be in a position like this to give all of these kids more opportunity, so that was an easy decision for us. Once my wife was on board and we prayed about it, I was all in with this whole process.”

Young, a Goldsboro native, drew recruiting attention for both basketball and football. He was on Goldsboro’s NCHSAA 3A state championship basketball team in 1998 as a freshman and regional finalist in 2001 as a senior.

He played basketball at Mount Olive from 2002 to 2006, and the team made its first NCAA Tournament in 2004. The 2005 team's 29-5 record is the second-best in program history.

Young then played professionally with the Essex Leopards of the English Basketball League and with the USA Select team. Young injured his knee in a tryout with the NBA D-League, now called the NBA G-League, effectively ending his pro basketball career.

He coached basketball for a period at Wayne Christian until 2019, when Jaydon transferred to Greensboro Day. Young stepped away from coaching for a season, but he said Bengals coach Freddie Johnson persuaded him to get back in as junior varsity coach beginning in 2020.

“The culture was absolutely amazing,” Young said. “My college experience was great, but the time at GDS, coach Johnson runs his program just like a college program on and off the court. Whether it is study hall, academics or basketball, it is run just like a college program, and you don’t find many high schools that function that way, so it was amazing.”

Young said he plans to institute a full-court, fast-paced style as in his days at Wayne Christian rather than Johnson’s slower, half-court system.

At Wesleyan, Young said he will implement a faith-first approach that emphasizes playing the right way, with player development beginning at the elementary school level.

“The only expectations we have are that we are going to serve the Lord every day in everything that we do,” Young said. “We are going to be Godly examples on and off the court; that is first and foremost. And then when we hit the basketball court, the culture is going to be evident. We are going to play hard, we are going to have leadership from everyone: staff, players and our player development is going to be top-notch.”

The hire is the first for Wesleyan since naming John Hughes, a longtime Northwest Guilford administrator, as its athletics director on April 3, effective June 1.

"We are super excited about having Victor on board," said Hughes. "He is an impressive leader who is clear on his goals, is a faith-centered man, and takes a family-oriented approach in everything he does. On top of that, he is very well-respected throughout the Triad basketball community.”