Villains make it work, claim HAECO girls’ title

GREENSBORO — The Bishop McGuinness girls’ basketball team received the test it wanted and the championship to go with it in the HAECO Invitational.

That turned out to be a stellar introduction for the Villains, who were first-time tournament entrants.

“We needed something like that at this point of the season,” Bishop McGuinness coach Brian Robinson said, noting there are areas in need of fixing. “It should serve us well down the road.”

The title-game tussle for the Villains came in a back-and-forth second half with Smith before putting together a key stretch in the final minutes, prevailing 45-39 on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center.

“It was good to be working on end-of-game situations because we got a little bit nervous,” guard Adelaide Jernigan said. “It was a big stage for us.”

Jernigan was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player with 19 points and seven rebounds. Charley Chappell’s 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists were a boost, while her sister Tate Chappell, an all-tournament pick, had 10 points and seven rebounds for Bishop McGuinness (8-0).

Charley Chappell didn’t score in either of the first two games in the tournament, but that didn’t prevent her from making an impact — something that surfaced several times in the championship game.

“She still led the team,” Robinson said. “She made a lot of big plays.”

Zoe Davis posted 15 points and 13 rebounds for Smith (8-2).

“Down the stretch, we didn’t execute well,” Smith coach Myke Bolton said. “I was very happy with the first 30 minutes, but not the last two minutes.”

Smith’s 14 turnovers and 14-for-27 shooting on free throws proved costly.

Bishop McGuinness used just seven players and never led by more than seven.

“It was like trying to run through the mud and it was hard and we got through it,” Robinson said.

Smith led 37-36 before Jernigan scored in the post and Tate Chappell drained a 3 from the left wing at the 3:15 mark. Then Smith’s Azahreya Drayton-Gill fouled out while going for a rebound of her own missed shot.

Shortly after, the Villains twice missed the front end of 1-and-1 free-throw chances, yet Smith didn’t convert. But by the time Zoe Davis broke Smith’s scoring drought with a foul shot, only 18.8 seconds remained.

The Golden Eagles went the last 4:15 without a field goal.

“In the fourth quarter it helped to get in their heads with our defensive intensity,” Jernigan said.

Earlier, Bishop McGuinness had chances to create separation. The Villains finally cracked Smith’s defense, with Jernigan’s five quick points pushing the edge to 18-13 just a few minutes into the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles were within 25-24 at halftime. Azaria Scott’s 3-pointer tied it and her free throw on the next possession put the Golden Eagles on top midway through the third quarter to set up the tight finishing stretch.

There were important takeaways from the tournament for Smith as well.

“As a coach, I (saw) who can play 32 minutes and play defense,” Bolton said. “I learned my personnel a little better.”

Davis and Drayton-Gill were all-tournament choices from Smith. Liz Wyrick from third-place Greensboro Day School and Candice Williams of fifth-place Page were also picked.