Big 4 Tip-off Classic returns Monday and Tuesday

BIG 4 TIP-OFF CLASSIC
What
High school basketball
When
Monday, Tuesday
Participating teams
Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Smith
Admission
$10 per day
Schedule
Monday
At Smith (boys)
Page vs. Dudley, 6 p.m.
Grimsley at Smith, 8 p.m.
At Dudley (girls)
Smith vs. Page, 6 p.m.
Grimsley at Dudley, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
At Grimsley (boys)
Smith vs. Page, 6 p.m.
Dudley at Grimsley, 8 p.m.
At Page (girls)
Smith vs. Grimsley, 6 p.m.
Dudley at Page, 8 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
