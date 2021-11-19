 Skip to main content
Big 4 Tip-off Classic returns Monday and Tuesday
Big 4 Tip-off Classic returns Monday and Tuesday

Page Dudley basketball (copy)

Page's Tyler McIntyre is trapped by a pair of Dudley defenders during a Big 4 Tip-off Showcase game Jan. 11 at Dudley High School. Page won 50-49.

 Bernadine Hernandez/Special to the News & Record

BIG 4 TIP-OFF CLASSIC

What

High school basketball

When

Monday, Tuesday

Participating teams

Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Smith

Admission

$10 per day

Schedule

Monday

At Smith (boys)

Page vs. Dudley, 6 p.m.

Grimsley at Smith, 8 p.m.

At Dudley (girls)

Smith vs. Page, 6 p.m.

Grimsley at Dudley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

At Grimsley (boys)

Smith vs. Page, 6 p.m.

Dudley at Grimsley, 8 p.m.

At Page (girls)

Smith vs. Grimsley, 6 p.m.

Dudley at Page, 8 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

