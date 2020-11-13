Big event planned for Greensboro high school basketball teams

The name of the new event harkens back to the old Big Four tournament that brought Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest to the Greensboro Coliseum for a tournament each December from 1971 through 1980.

The HAECO Invitational began its life as a high school tournament in 1976 as the Little Four Invitational with the same four schools that will participate in the new Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase. It later increased the field to eight schools and in 2019 they also included Greensboro Day, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Ragsdale.

The Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase won’t be able to offset the $12,500 that the Greensboro Sports Council distributed to each of the eight schools that participated in the 2019 HAECO, especially if spectators are limited or not allowed in the venues. The organizers of the new event will pursue sponsorships, but they are realistic about what form those might take at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has affected so many businesses.

“We’re hoping to get some sponsorships to maybe do food, T-shirts and stuff for the kids,” said Matt Harder, Page’s athletics director. “We’re still navigating all that as coaches and ADs.”