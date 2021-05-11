Bishop McGuinness' Daniel Jones ties for fifth in NCHSAA Class 1-A golf

Daniel Jones of Bishop McGuinness was the top area finisher Monday at the NCHSAA boys golf championships.

Jones shot 2-over-par 74 to finish five shots behind champion Caleb Surratt of Monroe Union Academy in Class 1-A. Cornerstone Charter's Eli Magrini (94) tied for 39th on the Foxfire Resort & Golf Club course in Foxfire Village.

In Class 3-A at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines, Western Guilford's Ethan White tied for 15th with a 3-over 75 total.

In Class 4-A at Pinehurst No. 2, Grimsley's Aaron Jackson Burris tied for 18th with an 8-over 80 total, while Page's Andrew Plate (85) tied for 39th.

No area teams advance from regionals to the state championships.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

