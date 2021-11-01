 Skip to main content
Bishop McGuinness' Lindsey Bergelin reaches NCHSAA Class 1-A singles final
Bishop McGuinness' Lindsey Bergelin had the deepest run among area players during the weekend at the NCHSAA girls tennis championships.

Bergelin, a sophomore, reached the Class 1-A singles final before falling to Jacy Noble of South Stanly, 6-2, 6-3. Bergelin and the Villains were home for a third-round match against Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical on Monday afternoon in the Class 1-A team tournament.

Southeast Guilford's Reagan Harris reached the Class 4-A singles semfinals, and Oak Grove's Jessica Fuchs made it to the 3-A singles semifinals.

Here are the results for area players (full results at NCHSAA.org):

CLASS 4-A

At Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh

Singles

First round

Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford) def. Caroline Myers (Hutnersville Hopewell), 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Harris def. Julianne Izod (Apex Friendship) 6-4, 6-3

Semifinals

Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Harris, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

First round

Jessica Brannon/Meira Volk (Cornelius Hough) def. Anna Schmedes/Hattie Sloyan (Page), 6-0, 6-1

CLASS 3-A

At Piedmont Tennis Center

Singles

First round

Alex Wolgemuth (Newton Foard) def. Marlie Stphenson (Oak Grove), 6-0, 6-0

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Elizabeth Anderson (Enka), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Fuchs def. Sabrina Achki (North Brunswick), 6-1, 6-1

Semifinals

At Burlington Tennis Center

Alex Wolgemuth (Newton Foard) def. Fuchs, 6-0, 6-3

CLASS 2-A

At Ting Park, Holly Springs

Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexa Allison (Newton Conover) def. Marianna Faint (Reidsville), 6-0, 6-0

CLASS 1-A

At Cary Tennis Park

Singles

Quarterfinals

Lindsey Bergelin (Bishop McGuinness) def. Ella Coleman (East Columbus), 6-1, 6-4

Semifinals

Bergelin def. Kancie Tate (Mount Airy), 6-3, 6-3

Championship

Jacy Noble (South Stanly) def. Bergelin, 6-2, 6-3

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

