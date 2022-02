Caldwell boys win NCISAA Division 3 swimming championship

GREENSBORO — The Caldwell Academy boys swim team won its second straight NCISAA Division 3 championship this week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Eagles had one individual champion, John Ramos in the 100-yard freestyle, and the 200 medley relay team of Kieran Mohorn, John Ramos, Riley Parson and Noah Ramos won its race.

The Caldwell girls finished sixth in the team competition behind second-place finishes by Reece Ramseur (50 free, 100 butterfly) and Brooke Jorgenson (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke).

In Division 2, the Forsyth Country Day girls won the team championship and the Furies' boys team finished second. Individual champions for FCDS were: Steven Insixiengmay (100 breaststroke), Nathan Jao (boys 200 IM, 100 free) and Anika Pawa (girls 100 fly). The Furies won three relays: boys 200 medley and 200 free and girls 200 free.

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

DIVISION 1

BOYS

Area teams