Caldwell boys win NCISAA swimming championship

GREENSBORO — Caldwell showed off its depth Wednesday to win the NCISAA Division III boys swimming championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team was the only winner for the Eagles, but it was the points earned by Parker Smith, Noah Ramos, Kieran Mohorn and John Ramos that gave Caldwell the title as they finished in 3 minutes, 28.76 seconds.

First-place finishers representing area Division III schools were Jackson Flower of Westchester in the 100 free and the Cougars' 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

In Division II, the Forsyth Country Day girls won the championship and the Furies finished second in the boys competition.

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

DIVISION III

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Caldwell 285

2. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 278

3. Southern Pines O'Neal School 181