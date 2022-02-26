Charlotte Chambers eliminates Grimsley

Charlotte Chambers 59
Grimsley 49
NCHSAA West Regional third round
Why the Whirlies lost: The Cougars were able to dominate down low in the post and withstand every Whirlie scoring run. Charlotte Chambers’ two big men, Maurio Hanson and Daniel Sanford, combined for 24 points. Grimsley led by 26-23 at the half after some riveting drives to the basket by Alex Taylor in the second quarter. Senior leaders Tyler Albright and Jaylen Watlington played tough defense all night long, and the Whirlies only trailed by two going into the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars were able to establish their suffocating full-court press defense and force turnovers. Cougars’ guard Jaylen Curry was able to execute at the free throw line in the final minutes to silence the raucous Whirlie crowd.
Chambers;8;15;12;24;—;59
Grimsley;10;16;7;16;—;49
Chambers: Curry 14, Piper 12, Hanson 11, Sanford 10, Smith 4, Ashemore 3, Dorn 3
Grimsley: Watlington 13, Taylor 11, Albright 11, Wiggins 8, Wall 6
Records: Charlotte Chambers 22-6; Grimsley 25-4
Up Next:
Charlotte Chambers vs. Weddington March 1
What they said:
“I appreciate our kids and how we fought the entire game..The standard has been set. When you come to play for Grimsley basketball, we want to be one of the best in the city every year. We’ve proven that the last two or three years that we can compete with anybody.” Whirlies coach Darren Corbett