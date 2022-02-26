Charlotte Chambers eliminates Grimsley

Charlotte Chambers 59

Grimsley 49

Why the Whirlies lost: The Cougars were able to dominate down low in the post and withstand every Whirlie scoring run. Charlotte Chambers’ two big men, Maurio Hanson and Daniel Sanford, combined for 24 points. Grimsley led by 26-23 at the half after some riveting drives to the basket by Alex Taylor in the second quarter. Senior leaders Tyler Albright and Jaylen Watlington played tough defense all night long, and the Whirlies only trailed by two going into the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars were able to establish their suffocating full-court press defense and force turnovers. Cougars’ guard Jaylen Curry was able to execute at the free throw line in the final minutes to silence the raucous Whirlie crowd.