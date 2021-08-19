Commentary: New season, same COVID-19 issues

As Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg said this month, “Something is going to happen this season. There’s no question.”

It's already happened at Southeast Guilford.

What can we do to prevent something from happening to other teams? Getting athletes and coaches vaccinated is a start, because only those who are not vaccinated will be tested if they are not symptomatic, at least in Guilford County.

Numerous coaches and athletes were vocal in their pleas last summer and fall to let students compete in high school sports. Some said they would do “anything” for the chance to compete. Well, if anyone who used that word hasn’t been vaccinated, it’s fair to ask if they really were willing to do anything.

If we want to see student-athletes enjoy a full season and all of the benefits gained from participation in high school sports, we need to do everything we can to fight the spread of COVID-19. It’s that simple.

The coronavirus is unbeaten. Just ask those students in the Classes of 2020 and 2021, who lost the chance at a normal senior year.