Commentary: New season, same COVID-19 issues

Weren’t we just here?
Less than four months after the last NCHSAA football championship games were played, the fall season kicks off Friday night across North Carolina. Meanwhile, the same COVID-19 pandemic that forced state officials to push 2020-21 sports seasons back is flaring, with 5,256 new cases reported Wednesday in the state.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant Health Inc., said this week that 97 percent of the system's intensive-care unit beds were occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February. About 91 percent of those hospitalizations were unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.
As of Wednesday, 102 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cone Health facilities.
But it’s not just the numbers that deserve our attention, it’s the human toll the pandemic had and continues to have on real student-athletes, coaches and parents. Among the recent examples:
• Longtime West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow was hospitalized this week with the coronavirus and will be unable to coach the Titans in their season opener. It’s not known if other coaches in the Triad have had serious cases of COVID-19, but odds are some have or will.
• Friday night's football game between Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford has been postponed to Sept. 10 because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Southeast program. It's not the first scrimmage or game this month canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 issues, and it won't be the last. Every one of those contests could be the last chance a student gets to compete for their school.
• Numerous studies have shown that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased anxiety for most student-athletes, with participants expressing feelings of anxiousness and fear over the uncertainty surrounding restrictions.
That's where we are. But just to briefly recap what we went through during the last school year, the start of NCHSAA-sponsored sports was pushed back from August until November. An abbreviated basketball season didn’t begin until Jan. 4, and football games weren’t played until Feb. 26. Spring sports seasons that typically end the first weekend in June were not completed until June 26.
And that was after the 2019-20 athletics year ended in March 2020, with NCHSAA state championship basketball games canceled and seniors competing in spring sports unable to complete their final high school season.
This school year started as scheduled with practices Aug. 2 and competition under way this week, but it’s anyone’s guess how many events will be impacted by COVID-19.
The NCHSAA has said it will not enforce COVID-19 guidelines this school year, as it did for 2020-21, instead suggesting “best practices” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But that’s not a reflection of a better situation as much as it is a function of political pressure from N.C. legislators who have threatened to replace the association with an appointed board because they don’t like the NCHSAA’s policies.
Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have maintained most of their COVID-19 protocols for athletics, including the requirement that athletes and coaches wear masks when they are working out or competing indoors or traveling on buses.
GCS also announced in July that it plans to test unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches for COVID-19 weekly during their seasons. The harsh reality is that if players and coaches are tested, some will test positive and that will result in contact tracing and teams potentially being sidelined.
As Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg said this month, “Something is going to happen this season. There’s no question.”
It's already happened at Southeast Guilford.
What can we do to prevent something from happening to other teams? Getting athletes and coaches vaccinated is a start, because only those who are not vaccinated will be tested if they are not symptomatic, at least in Guilford County.
Numerous coaches and athletes were vocal in their pleas last summer and fall to let students compete in high school sports. Some said they would do “anything” for the chance to compete. Well, if anyone who used that word hasn’t been vaccinated, it’s fair to ask if they really were willing to do anything.
If we want to see student-athletes enjoy a full season and all of the benefits gained from participation in high school sports, we need to do everything we can to fight the spread of COVID-19. It’s that simple.
The coronavirus is unbeaten. Just ask those students in the Classes of 2020 and 2021, who lost the chance at a normal senior year.
There are things we can’t control, like the devastating floods this week that made athletics fields at Pisgah High School in Canton unplayable, possibly for the entire fall season. But we can do something about COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.