Cooper's new guidelines won't affect area high schools

The state's two main governing bodies for high school athletics told their schools that they won't be impacted by Gov. Roy Cooper's decision late Tuesday to reduce the size of indoor gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,119 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and the cumulative total was 300,561. In response to those rising coronavirus cases, Cooper announced that the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings would be cut from 25 to 10.

The NCHSAA, which includes public schools as well as some parochial and charter schools, reached out to state officials for clarification and was told the reduction in the limits for gatherings would not affect its members' workouts, practices or contests at this time. The NCHSAA told its schools in an email Wednesday that the spectator allowances will remain:

• 25 for volleyball, with no change in the number of athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.

• 100 for outdoor venues, with no change in numbers for athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.