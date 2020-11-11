Cooper's new guidelines won't affect NCHSAA schools

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's schools won't be impacted by Gov. Roy Cooper's decision late Tuesday to reduce the size of indoor gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, the association said in an email to its members.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,119 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and the cumulative total was 300,561. With coronavirus numbers on the rise in North Carolina, Cooper announced that the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings would be cut from 25 to 10.
The NCHSAA, which includes public schools as well as some parochial and charter schools, reached out to state officials for clarification and was told the reduction in the limits for gatherings would not affect its members' workouts, practices or contests at this time. The NCHSAA told its schools that the spectator allowances will remain:
• 25 for volleyball, with no change in the number of athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.
• 100 for outdoor venues, with no change in numbers for athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.
For workouts and practices at NCHSAA schools, the limits remain 100 people for outdoor venues and 25 for indoor venues, but those numbers include staff and participants. Official practices are under way for cross country and volleyball, which can begin holding contests Monday. Offseason workouts in other sports have been permitted since mid-June, but Guilford County Schools did not allow any workouts until Sept. 28 for cross country and volleyball and is gradually phasing in other sports.
The continuing spread of COVID-19 could impact that schedule, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker wrote in her email.
"We have had several reports of teams being quarantined, which will impact their first contests next week," Tucker wrote. "A state mask requirement in volleyball could be forthcoming. In the meantime, remember, that during the regular season, if a school/LEA requires its student-athletes to wear masks during competition, the visiting team should be notified in advance as it will be expected to comply."
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, which includes most of the state's private schools, did not respond to requests Tuesday and Wednesday for clarification on its guidelines. But an athletics director at a Guilford County private school said the NCISAA had informed him that it was reducing the limit on spectators at its events to 10 in response to Cooper's announcement.
The NCISAA has completed competition in all of its fall sports except football and is allowing winter sports to begin competition this week.
