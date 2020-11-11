Cooper's new guidelines won't affect NCHSAA schools

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's schools won't be impacted by Gov. Roy Cooper's decision late Tuesday to reduce the size of indoor gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, the association said in an email to its members.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,119 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and the cumulative total was 300,561. With coronavirus numbers on the rise in North Carolina, Cooper announced that the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings would be cut from 25 to 10.

The NCHSAA, which includes public schools as well as some parochial and charter schools, reached out to state officials for clarification and was told the reduction in the limits for gatherings would not affect its members' workouts, practices or contests at this time. The NCHSAA told its schools that the spectator allowances will remain:

• 25 for volleyball, with no change in the number of athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.

• 100 for outdoor venues, with no change in numbers for athletes, coaches, workers or support staff.