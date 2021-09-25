Defense does it again for Northern Guilford

GREENSBORO — On a night when the Northern Guilford offense racked up big numbers, it was the Nighthawks’ defense that stamped them as a legitimate contender for the Metro 4-A Conference football title.
Second-ranked Northern shut out No. 5 Southeast Guilford for the final 44:06 of a 43-6 victory Friday at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.
It was a group effort by coach Erik Westberg’s Nighthawks, who have not given up more than eight points in a game this season. But it was spearheaded by senior defensive linemen Jack Gooch, Connor Lachesky and Jay Underwood, who spent much of the night in the Southeast Guilford backfield.
“They do it to us in practice every day,” Westberg said. “They give us scout looks and we have a hard time blocking them. They’ve been doing it all year and that’s the reason we’ve been playing so well and keeping teams off the board.”
Gooch and Lachesky each had 1½ sacks and Underwood helped them make it nearly impossible for a big, strong Falcons offensive line to open any holes up the middle. Northern had 10 tackles for losses and six other plays where they stopped Southeast for no gain. This was the same Falcons team that led Grimsley, the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion and the No. 1 team in the HSXtra.com Top 10 poll, 14-12 at halftime a week earlier before losing 27-17.
Southeast (0-2 Metro, 2-3 overall) did have two big plays: a 30-yard touchdown run by one-time Nighthawk Tyshawn Wall after a Northern turnover and an 80-yard run by Wall on the last play of the third quarter.
But even the night’s longest play turned into a positive for the Nighthawks’ defense. Wall broke through the line in the shadow of his own end zone, cut toward the right sideline and appeared to be on his way for a 99-yard touchdown run. But Ishmel Atkins and the rest of the Northern defenders didn’t see it that way.
Atkins caught Wall and knocked him out of bounds at the Nighthawks’ 19-yard line. Six plays and minus-12 yards later, Northern had the ball back and was on its way to a second-half shutout.
“He ran him down,” Westberg said of his senior defensive back’s play. “That’s what our defense does, they run to the football. They don’t give up on any plays.”
Westberg’s Nighthawks had been building toward a night like this one. Was this their best performance in his six seasons as head coach?
“Yeah, with the expectations coming in, a conference game, 4-0 and we kind of know where people are in the conference and where we have to get to,” he said. “This was an important game for us, and those kids knew it.”
They knew they “were facing a very good Southeast football team, one that’s very well-coached,” Westberg said, “but this team is pretty darned good.”
Northern (2-0 Metro 4-A) is 5-0 for the first time since coach Johnny Roscoe’s 2014 team went 15-1 on the way to the Nighthawks’ last state championship. They visit No. 9 Southwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2) next Friday.
“I feel good about where we are,” Westberg said. “I love coaching these kids. They work hard every single day and they’re fun to be around.
“We have to continue to improve and they know that, and we’re going to keep doing it.”
Stars
Southeast Guilford — RB Tyshawn Wall 17 carries, 167 yards, TD.
Northern Guilford — RB/KR Jordan McInnis 19 carries, 112 yards, TD; QB Jack Mercer 13-of-30 passing, 125 yards, 3 TDs; WR/KR Terrell Timmons 3 receptions, 47 yard, rushing TD.
Up next
Southeast Guilford: Ragsdale, Oct. 1.
Northern Guilford: At Southwest Guilford, Oct. 1.
Scoring summary
Southeast Guilford 6 0 0 0 — 6
Northern Guilford 0 14 29 0 — 43
SE – Tyshawn Wall 30 run (kick failed), 1st, 8:06
NG – Vance Bolyard 8 pass from Jack Mercer (Grant McNeil kick), 2nd, 8:54
NG – Terrell Timmons 12 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick), 2nd, 1:28
NG – FG McNeil 35, 3rd, 10:49
NG – Timmons 5 run (McNeil kick), 3rd, 8:17
NG – Jordan McInnis 1 run (run failed), 3rd, 5:41
NG – Benjamin Bluitt 54 interception return (run failed), 3rd, 5:11
NG – Manny Elliott 9 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick), 3rd, 2:43
