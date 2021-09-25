Defense does it again for Northern Guilford

But even the night’s longest play turned into a positive for the Nighthawks’ defense. Wall broke through the line in the shadow of his own end zone, cut toward the right sideline and appeared to be on his way for a 99-yard touchdown run. But Ishmel Atkins and the rest of the Northern defenders didn’t see it that way.

Atkins caught Wall and knocked him out of bounds at the Nighthawks’ 19-yard line. Six plays and minus-12 yards later, Northern had the ball back and was on its way to a second-half shutout.

“He ran him down,” Westberg said of his senior defensive back’s play. “That’s what our defense does, they run to the football. They don’t give up on any plays.”

Westberg’s Nighthawks had been building toward a night like this one. Was this their best performance in his six seasons as head coach?

“Yeah, with the expectations coming in, a conference game, 4-0 and we kind of know where people are in the conference and where we have to get to,” he said. “This was an important game for us, and those kids knew it.”

They knew they “were facing a very good Southeast football team, one that’s very well-coached,” Westberg said, “but this team is pretty darned good.”