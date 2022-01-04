Defense never rests for Northern Guilford girls basketball team

“I knew as these juniors progressed they were going to be special,” Furlough says. “They’ve all been together since middle school and they’ve played a lot of (Greensboro) Gaters together. They have wanted to stick together and see what they could do in four years.”

Newsome and DeLisa couldn’t help but smile Tuesday night when they spoke about their team. They seem to have as much fun playing together as their fans do watching them.

“It’s amazing to be here and play for these coaches and have the team dynamic that we do,” Newsome said. “We’re really all best friends. We’re all one, and that shows on the court.”

“It’s really nice to not dread going to practice but love it,” DeLisa added. “It’s just so much fun. The team is fun. The games are fun. Practice is fun. It’s really nice to know that we’re all a family.”

Furlough would like to see that family play with a little bit more of an edge at times as it heads deeper into Metro 4-A Conference play.

“I wish we’d be a little bit meaner,” she says. “They’re super-nice kids, and I’d like to see them be more aggressive offensively.”