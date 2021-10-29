Dudley clinches Mid-State 3-A championship; Eastern Guilford will be league's No. 2 team in playoffs

Why the Panthers won

It was the R.J. Baker show at Eastern Guilford's Tommy Grayson Field on Friday night as Dudley clinched the Mid-State 3-A Conference championship and the league's top seed for the NCHSAA playoffs. Eastern Guilford will be the Mid-State's No. 2 team.

The junior standout for Dudley scored six touchdowns (12 carries, 195 yards, four TDs; three catches, 93 yards, two TDs), including a phenomenal grab in the corner of the end zone in the third quarter. The Panthers defense, which has allowed eight touchdowns during the season, made Eastern Guilford settle for a field goal after driving inside the Dudley 5 early in the second half. Dudley allowed under 75 yards of total offense on the night.