Dudley clinches Mid-State 3-A championship; Eastern Guilford will be league's No. 2 team in playoffs
A recap of No. 4 Dudley's 42-3 football victory over No. 5 Eastern Guilford in a regular-season finale on Friday night:

Why the Panthers won

It was the R.J. Baker show at Eastern Guilford's Tommy Grayson Field on Friday night as Dudley clinched the Mid-State 3-A Conference championship and the league's top seed for the NCHSAA playoffs. Eastern Guilford will be the Mid-State's No. 2 team.

The junior standout for Dudley scored six touchdowns (12 carries, 195 yards, four TDs; three catches, 93 yards, two TDs), including a phenomenal grab in the corner of the end zone in the third quarter. The Panthers defense, which has allowed eight touchdowns during the season, made Eastern Guilford settle for a field goal after driving inside the Dudley 5 early in the second half. Dudley allowed under 75 yards of total offense on the night. 

Records

Dudley: 7-0 Mid-State 3-A, 9-1 overall.

Eastern Guilford: 6-1, 7-2.

Scoring summary

Dudley21 – 42 
Eastern Guilford – 

D – R.J. Baker 28 run (Abdoul Bayor kick) 1st, 6:49

D – Baker 1 run (kick failed) 2nd , 0:03

EG – Luke Stanley 23 field goal 3rd, 09:21

D – Baker 28 pass from Jahmier Slade (Slade pass) 3rd, 6:33

D – Baker 45 run (Bayor kick) 4th, 11:43

D – Baker 47 run (Bayor kick) 4th, 8:52

D – Baker 29 pass from Slade (Bayor kick) 4th, 4:29

