Dudley clinches Mid-State 3-A championship; Eastern Guilford will be league's No. 2 team in playoffs

A recap of No. 4 Dudley's 42-3 football victory over No. 5 Eastern Guilford in a regular-season finale on Friday night:
Why the Panthers won
It was the R.J. Baker show at Eastern Guilford's Tommy Grayson Field on Friday night as Dudley clinched the Mid-State 3-A Conference championship and the league's top seed for the NCHSAA playoffs. Eastern Guilford will be the Mid-State's No. 2 team.
The junior standout for Dudley scored six touchdowns (12 carries, 195 yards, four TDs; three catches, 93 yards, two TDs), including a phenomenal grab in the corner of the end zone in the third quarter. The Panthers defense, which has allowed eight touchdowns during the season, made Eastern Guilford settle for a field goal after driving inside the Dudley 5 early in the second half. Dudley allowed under 75 yards of total offense on the night.
Records
Dudley: 7-0 Mid-State 3-A, 9-1 overall.
Eastern Guilford: 6-1, 7-2.
Scoring summary
|Dudley
|7
|6
|8
|21
|–
|42
|Eastern Guilford
|0
|0
|3
|0
|–
|3
D – R.J. Baker 28 run (Abdoul Bayor kick) 1st, 6:49
D – Baker 1 run (kick failed) 2nd , 0:03
EG – Luke Stanley 23 field goal 3rd, 09:21
D – Baker 28 pass from Jahmier Slade (Slade pass) 3rd, 6:33
D – Baker 45 run (Bayor kick) 4th, 11:43
D – Baker 47 run (Bayor kick) 4th, 8:52
D – Baker 29 pass from Slade (Bayor kick) 4th, 4:29