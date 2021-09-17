Dudley defeats High Point Central

• Two plays later, Dudley’s Elvis Berry secured another HPC fumble. Elijah Chambers burst 22 yards on the next play and it was 21-0.

• Two punt returns for touchdowns by Wall added to the Dudley highlights. “Nobody touched me,” Wall said. “It feels awesome.”

• Dudley took only eight snaps in the first quarter and yet held a 35-0 lead after the first play of the second quarter on Wall’s second punt return for a touchdown.

• Baker had scoring plays of 34 and 67 yards as Dudley’s speed was on display. “Just watching everyone outrun them,” Baker said. “Looking back at them.”

Three things we learned

1. Dudley can strike in a hurry. The Panthers were prone to pounce on just about every opportunity and they wasted no time getting into the end zone. As a result, one area where we learned pretty much nothing was about the Panthers’ playbook. They didn’t get a chance to run many plays, so if they were trying to emphasis a certain area, that never came to light. With a running clock for the entire second half because of the mercy rule, it limited the play-calling variety with only two second-half possessions.