Dudley defeats Southeast Guilford 28-9
Dudley defeats Southeast Guilford 28-9

Dudley's Mehki Wall spins out of a tackle attempt by Southeast Guilford's Jordan Farmer.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

A recap of Dudley's 28-9 football victory over Southeast Guilford on Friday night:

Why Dudley won

Panthers senior quarterback Jahmier Slade stayed patient and poised through a scoreless first quarter to eventually have a big day against an overmatched Southeast Guilford defense. The wide receivers of Dudley carved up the Falcons in open space. R.J. Baker’s spectacular 63-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter sealed the game for Dudley.

Stars

Dudley

Jahmier Slade: 10-for-24, 181 yards, two TDs, INT; one rushing TD.

Mekhi Wall: Five catches, 112 yards, TD.

Southeast Guilford

Cameron Williams: Three catches, 63 yards, TD.

T.J. Pickett: Interception.

Records

Dudley: 2-0

Southeast Guilford: 0-1.

Up next

Dudley: At Durham Hillside, Friday.

Southeast Guilford: Smith, Friday.

Scoring summary

Dudley 014 14 – 28 
Southeast Guilford 0 7 0 9

D – Mehki Wall 30 pass from Jahmier Slade (kick failed) , 2nd, 10:14

SEG – Cameron Williams 51 pass from Bryson Serrano (Aiden Bonde kick), 2nd, 3:56

D – R.J. Baker 10 pass from Slade (Slade run), 2nd, 0:22

D – Slade 10 run (Slade run), 3rd, 8:47

D – Baker 63 punt return (pass failed), 3rd, 3:21

SEG – Safety, 4th, 11:55

