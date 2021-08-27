Dudley defeats Southeast Guilford 28-9

A recap of Dudley's 28-9 football victory over Southeast Guilford on Friday night:
Why Dudley won
Panthers senior quarterback Jahmier Slade stayed patient and poised through a scoreless first quarter to eventually have a big day against an overmatched Southeast Guilford defense. The wide receivers of Dudley carved up the Falcons in open space. R.J. Baker’s spectacular 63-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter sealed the game for Dudley.
Stars
Dudley
Jahmier Slade: 10-for-24, 181 yards, two TDs, INT; one rushing TD.
Mekhi Wall: Five catches, 112 yards, TD.
Southeast Guilford
Cameron Williams: Three catches, 63 yards, TD.
T.J. Pickett: Interception.
Records
Dudley: 2-0
Southeast Guilford: 0-1.
Up next
Dudley: At Durham Hillside, Friday.
Southeast Guilford: Smith, Friday.
Scoring summary
|Dudley
|0
|14
|14
|0
|–
|28
|Southeast Guilford
|0
|7
|0
|2
|–
|9
D – Mehki Wall 30 pass from Jahmier Slade (kick failed) , 2nd, 10:14
SEG – Cameron Williams 51 pass from Bryson Serrano (Aiden Bonde kick), 2nd, 3:56
D – R.J. Baker 10 pass from Slade (Slade run), 2nd, 0:22
D – Slade 10 run (Slade run), 3rd, 8:47
D – Baker 63 punt return (pass failed), 3rd, 3:21
SEG – Safety, 4th, 11:55