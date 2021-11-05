Dudley easily advances to second round of football playoffs to meet Ledford

A recap of Dudley's 60-0 victory over North Henderson in a Class 3-A first-round football playoff game.
Why the Panthers won
Senior wide receiver Mekhi Wall burst onto the playoff scene with two quick scores, and Dudley never looked back. The Panthers earned their fifth shutout win of the season, and they dominated both sides of the football. Dudley led 50-0 at halftime, and Coach Steven Davis was able to rest his core starters for the remainder of the game.
Records
North Henderson: 4-7
Dudley: 10-1
Up next
Dudley: No. 14 Ledford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
|North Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|Dudley
|21
|29
|3
|7
|–
|60
D- Mehki Wall 42 pass from Jahmier Slade (Adoul Bayor kick) 1st, 8:27
D- Wall 49 run (Bayor kick) 1st, 5:28
D- Slade 50 run (Bayor kick) 1st, 2:49
D- R.J. Baker 57 pass from Slade (Bayor kick) 2nd, 11:50
D- Michael Shaw 5 run (Bayor kick) 2nd, 6:32
D- K.J. Morehead 10 pass from Slade (Bayor kick) 2nd, 3:50
D- Baker 6 pass from Domaine Vann (Wall run) 2nd, 0:00
D- Bayor 28 field goal 3rd, 3:54
D- Kameron Baldwin 23 run (Bayor kick) 4th, 6:35